Next-generation filmmakers

GRANITE CITY — Beginning Feb. 10, area youths ages 10-14 will have the opportunity to create their own short films.

Six Mile Regional Library District received a Project Next Generation Grant from the Illinois State Library to fund the Six Mile Community Voices Project, a series of 11 weekly workshops introducing filmmaking concepts. The workshops will provide hands-on experience and feature guest speakers. Grant participants will create two films: a veteran interview that will become part of the Illinois Veterans History Project and a short film about their lives and community. The grant funds purchased film equipment, accompanying materials, a selection of filmmaking titles for youths, and support personnel.

Funding for this grant was awarded by the Illinois State Library, a Department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.

Kate Kite, research and instruction/teen services librarian, wrote the grant and is coordinating the project. Youth Services Manager Erica Hanke-Young also is heavily involved in the project.

The project is focusing on, but not limited to, veterans and youths in the 62040 ZIP code. There is still room in the project for more veteran and youth participation.

To participate or learn more, call (618) 452-6238, ext. 755.

