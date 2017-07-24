Nighttime lane restrictions set for I-270 in Madison County

Interstate 270 will have intermittent lane restrictions between Illinois 3 and the Interstate 55/70/270 interchange beginning Sunday, July 30, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

This work will take place daily from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning These restrictions are necessary to make pavement repairs. This work is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Delays are expected. The department advises motorists to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones.

