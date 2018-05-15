Nighttime lane restrictions set for I-270

Eastbound and westbound Interstate 270 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Illinois 157 and Illinois 159 near Glen Carbon from May 21-25, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation

These lane restrictions will be in place during nighttime hours only and are necessary to install sensors in the pavement.

Delays are expected. Motorists are urged to reduce speed, obey all traffic control signage, allow extra time and use caution while driving through and near the work zone.

More information is available on IDOT’s District 8 Twitter page and online.

