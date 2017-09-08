No dream too big

Most Americans old enough to remember can recall where they were on that Tuesday morning. For many, the sights, sounds, smells, and sadness of the day never leave our hearts and minds. The Dream Center in Alton hosts its annual Freedom Fest so the impact and heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, are never forgotten and to honor our veterans and first responders.

The second annual Freedom Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at The Dream Center on the grounds of River of Life Family Church, 3401 Fosterburg Road, Alton. There will also be a special tribute at 5 p.m. Saturday, as well as during Sunday morning services at 9:30 and 11:15 a.m., to recognize former St. Louis County police officer and Godfrey native Blake Snyder, who was killed in line of duty on Oct. 6, 2016.

“First responders and veterans who attend Freedom Fest will be offered a variety of free services and information, including such things as a free fish lunch, haircuts and more,” The Dream Center’s Dar Bryant said. “There will be multiple vendors on-site offering services.

“In addition to the free services to veterans and first responders, there will also be a host of activities for everyone to enjoy. On the lineup is a Gateway Classic Cars show, a rock wall and bounce house, rides, live music provided by Kyle Greenwell, along with plenty of other family fun, food, and entertainment,” Bryant said.

Bryant also was eager to share why he introduced the event at The Dream Center last year, recounting his personal 9/11 story.

“I’m sure everyone over the age of 25 can remember exactly where they were and what they were doing that September morning when, for the first time ever, we were attacked in our homeland,” he said. “The day that changed our country, how we live, and how we view the world.

“At that time, my wife and I were both working for a company in Phoenix that handled all the long-distance directory information for AT&T. If you remember back, when you needed a long-distance number, you would have to dial 555-1212 to get that number. Well, that was us, all those 555-1212 calls in the country were routed through us. I worked the graveyard shift in the IT department, and my wife worked days as a line manager. She was in charge of making sure there were enough operators to handle all the incoming calls.

“9 a.m. in New York time is 6 a.m. in Phoenix time,” he said. “So when the first tower was struck, it was right before my shift was over. Within minutes, our system was overloaded to the point it crashed, which had never happened before. Thousands of calls coming in all at the same time, everyone trying to get through to New York City. Moms, dads, sons, daughters, all frantically trying to get through to make sure their loved one in New York City was OK.

“I left work that morning in a state of shock. Val (Bryant’s wife) was on her way in, but I didn’t have a moment to talk to her before she started her shift. We lived in central Phoenix, just a couple miles from the airport, one of the busiest in the country. And on any other morning, the eight-lane roads on the way home would be bumper-to-bumper traffic; there would be planes flying overhead every couple of minutes. But on that morning, there was barely a soul on the road, not a plane in the sky. It was so surreal. It was literally the day the earth stood still, and you just knew nothing was ever going to be the same.

“But you know what? The next morning, on Sept. 12, there were no Republicans, there were no Democrats. It didn’t matter if you were black, white or brown. We were one people, one nation under God. We stood together and loved each other. When the reports came in of how many firemen and police officers willingly laid their lives down to save others — no greater love is this.

“People turning to God in droves. There were thousands of young men and women flooding recruiters’ offices to join our armed forces — my son, son-in-law and nephew included — ready to go and fight whatever enemy it was that committed this atrocity. Some even paying with their lives. You hear it said to the point it is almost a cliché, but it is true: freedom isn’t truly free.

“I have also had the privilege of meeting and befriending Sgt. Travis Mills, one of only five quadruple amputees to survive the Iraq war,” he said. “I knew Blake Snyder, as most of us did. I am friends with his father, Dick. I have listened personally to all of their stories, and the horror stories my son-in-law has told about his two tours in combat.

“That is what motivates us to do Freedom Fest — to honor those who have made our freedom possible. From the soldiers who fight the wars to our first responders who protect our communities, we thank them all from the bottom of our heart,” Bryant said.

Freedom Fest 2017 is free and open to the public, as are the Sunday services. For more information, call (618) 433-8899 or visit the website.

thedreamcenterofalton.com