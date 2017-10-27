No guts, no glory

BETHALTO — Inflammatory bowel diseases afflict approximately 1.6 million people in the United States, adversely affecting their lifestyles and activities. The illnesses can lead to serious complications and even death.

The chief maladies are Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Treatment is an area of medicine in which great progress has been made but much remains to be discovered.

The Givin’ It All For Guts foundation will sponsor a 5K run and walk event and accompanying doggie parade on Saturday, Nov. 4, in Bethalto. The activities will raise funds for research into treatment and cures for the diseases.

Givin’ It All For Guts is a local nonprofit foundation started by Lisa Loftus in 2013. The foundation raises funds for Dr. Matthew Ciorba and his team at Washington University. Ciorba’s group works toward finding cures and treatments for the diseases.

The event, in its fifth year, has raised more than $27,000 toward research. This year’s event will honor former Alton High School tennis coach Robert Logan, who died of cancer last year at age 30. Logan was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in his teens. One of the disease’s complications is an increased risk of cancer.

“Robert Logan was very active in a sister organization called Livin’ It All For Guts,” Loftus said. “The organization provides support for family members afflicted with the diseases.”

Loftus says 86 people participated in last year’s event. Participation has increased every year and she anticipates even more will turn out this year.

Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis are autoimmune diseases that attack the victim’s digestive system. Symptoms can go into remission only to resurface years later. Parts of the digestive tract affected are different for every patient, and no one treatment works the same for everyone.

“Research in this area is very underfunded compared to some other diseases,” she said. “We wanted to find a way to support research for the local area.”

Loftus said there have been cases where local doctors have left to go to other areas of the country where more funding exists. One of the board’s goals is to ensure adequate funding is available in this region.

She said all money raised by the foundation supports Ciorba’s group.

“All of the money raised stays in the St. Louis area,” she said.

She also pointed out the foundation is completely operated by volunteers.

Loftus said the idea for the doggie parade came from the connection pets can have in helping mitigate the effects of inflammatory bowel disease.

“Stress can be an element in aggravating attacks of the disease,” she said. “The calming effects dogs and other pets have on individuals can help reduce that factor.”

Participants are encouraged to dress themselves and their dogs in costumes, but anyone can participate whether they are in costume or not. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes in the parade based on judging by SNIP Alliance’s Aimee Williams. SNIP Alliance’s goal is to reduce pet overpopulation through education, providing low-cost spay and neuter clinics and acting as a resource for those seeking low-cost spay and neuter services.

The event will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Bethalto City Park, 213 N. Prairie St. behind City Hall. Registration cost is $30 before Oct. 28 and $35 thereafter. Participants can also register the day of the race.

The events are for all ages and athletic abilities. Registration can be completed by going to the events page at the Givin’ It All For Guts website or by signing up at the event.

givinitallforguts.org

ciorbaibdgroup.org

