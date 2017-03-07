Nocturnal photographer to moonlight as guest speaker

When not shooting under the stars, Missouri Department of Conservation Media Specialist Dan Zarlenga spends time photographing landscapes and macro subjects during the day when he can mix photography with another of his passions, hiking.

The world looks different after the sun goes down — unique, mysterious and intriguing.

A lot of people may not think of night as the best time to take images. But when many photographers are putting their cameras away, Zarlenga is usually getting his out. He has been in love with the stars and the night sky all his life. After becoming interested in photography several years ago, it seemed only natural to bring the two together. He especially enjoys the challenge of blending earthly and celestial subjects together in the same image.

His photographs are a collection of twilight scenes, starscapes, star trails and moonlit landscapes, all revealed by the magic of long exposures.

Places his photography has appeared include the Conservation Department’s Natural Events Calendar, the Missouri Conservationist Magazine, the Missouri Prairie Journal and the book “Magnificent Missouri,” as well as exhibits at Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood, Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Kansas City, the 2016 Missouri River Shootout Contest Exhibit in Alton, and the Dark Room in downtown St. Louis.

Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at 6 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the event room, adjacent to the dining room.

For information, contact Chris Krusa at (410) 490-5024.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter