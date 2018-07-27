Nominations under way for Honor 200

The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs will honor 200 veterans from across the state who have gone above and beyond the call of duty on their achievements and on the extent to which their contributions have aided, benefited and provided inspiration to their community.

More than 100 veterans have already been nominated to be recognized as part of Illinois’ Bicentennial celebration, but organizers are looking for more nominations.

Nominees will be evaluated based on their achievements in dedicating their time and energy to build their communities and assist their fellow veterans and service members.

The honorees will be announced in September and will be featured guests at the Bicentennial Party Gala at Chicago’s United Center.

Anyone can nominate a hero. The Governor’s Office of the Illinois Bicentennial and the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs will accept nominations through Aug. 31.

Written nominations can be sent to the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, 69 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL 60601 or online by clicking on “Honor 200” at the website.

The official Illinois Bicentennial Celebration began Dec. 3, 2017, with events in Springfield and Chicago. The celebration has continued with programs and events this year, and will end with the Bicentennial Birthday Party on Dec. 3 at the United Center. The Honor 200 veterans will be recognized during the Birthday Gala. For information on the Bicentennial and to find out how your community can participate, visit the website.

