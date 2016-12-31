Nonaligned notes

A movement is thriving in the heart of the Riverbend — one crafted from diversity, independence, nuance and volume.

With the advent of social media sites such as Facebook and Bandcamp, local artists have struck a chord much louder than they might have even 10 years ago. Raised by the internet and DIY peers (a self-sufficient wave of independent musical artists relying on word of mouth and fliers, among other avenues), these musicians have the ability to draw from influences much more broad than pure punk or hardcore and blur the line between any given subgenre until it’s almost invisible … and create something new.

Six local bands — LifeWithout, Scribble, Biff K’narly and the Reptilians, Walloper, Polyshades, and Royal Vessels — take different approaches to reach audiences both at home and abroad.

Metal Gear and LifeWithout

One of the prime in-town locations to catch this burgeoning scene is Metal Gear—named for the 1980s video game series. Its three tenants are involved in local bands—two in LifeWithout and one in Scribble. The first house show took place on July 4, 2015 — a first-anniversary show for LifeWithout — and each subsequent concert draws a loyal and fairly sizable crowd of 50 to 60 attendees on average.

The multi-faceted appeal of Metal Gear and its array of performers helps connect the most disparate elements of the music scene.

“It brings bands and people together that wouldn’t normally be in the same room,” LifeWithout bassist Robbie Kinnikin says.

Randy Kinnikin, the band’s vocalist says Metal Gear’s mission for the area is in “giving people an experience they wouldn’t necessarily get somewhere else and introducing them to new music they wouldn’t necessarily hear any other way.”

Designated as the “brains of the operation” by Scribble vocalist and guitarist Drew Goble, Randy describes the process of making each house show at Metal Gear a memorable and exciting event through different techniques of self-promotion.

“We usually make a Facebook event that we then promote from our social media page,” he says. “I’ll draft up a poster for the event page, and for the bigger shows we’ll usually print out and put up some posters around a few business establishments in town. Beyond that we rely heavily on word of mouth, just talking about it and letting as many people know as possible until you overhear people you’ve never even seen talking about it as you walk by.

“We’ll put up some cardboard soundproofing on the back windows to minimize the volume outside of the house, and we’ll set out a big container of earplugs next to the donation bucket at the top of the stairs on the way to the basement. If there’s a special occasion or it is a holiday show, I usually go all out and there will be streamers and decorations hanging everywhere.”

Beyond house shows, Metal Gear has served as a practice and writing space for both Scribble and LifeWithout.

One of the most well-known bands in the emerging Alton music scene makes music that’s unabashedly loud, entirely expressive and drenched in emotion. Forming in May 2014, LifeWithout was sparked from a semi-serious conversation between Randy Kinnikin and guitarist Brett Kutter. Kutter has known the Kinnikins from childhood, growing up in East Alton.

Drummer Ian Whitmore joined the group shortly after the original drummer left, to the heartfelt accolades of his bandmates.

“Ian is an anomaly,” Randy says. “He’s definitely the most musically talented member of LifeWithout. Between his heavy psychedelic blues rock band (MFG), old-school death metal band (Devolve) and acoustic singer-songwriter stuff, he’s got all the hipster corners covered.”

“My head is in a very specific place while working on a project,” Whitmore says. “It’s a crazy thing because every project is unique down to the writing style, dynamic and vibe, but the diversity of it all is enjoyable and keeps me on the ball. I really try to have a loose leaf, ebb and flow style of drumming.”

All self-taught musicians, Kutter, Robbie Kinnikin and Whitmore have played in a number of bands over the years while Randy has been involved with Lewis and Clark Community College’s radio station WLCA as a music director and on-air staff member.

LifeWithout played their first show on July 5, 2014, and began performing heavily throughout the summer, including at the popular DIY festival Barnfest. Its first EP, “Uncertain Circles,” was recorded shortly thereafter and released on Jan. 13, 2015.

Randy describes the music of LifeWithout as the sound of frustration.

“It’s a down emotion, but you’re going against it,” he says. “It’s an emotional wave dragging you.”

“We’re heavy in a way that a lot of hardcore bands are not,” Kutter adds. “We bring emotion over brute force.”

LifeWithout’s sound is built upon Kutter’s textured, atmospheric, encompassing guitar work; a rhythm section punctuated by Whitmore’s commanding, relentless percussion, Robbie’s complimentary, depth-defining bass lines and Randy’s raw, stream-of-consciousness-like lyricism for an anguished vocal performance at the forefront. The result yields a dozen different comparisons — one can definitely hear Omar Rodriguez-López in Kutter’s guitar timbre — but the overall sound is difficult to pinpoint.

“Bands like NOFX, Motion City Soundtrack and Blink-182 are what influenced me to perform and write early on,” Randy says. “A lot of the lyrics are written outside of the music-writing process. They’re never written with the intent to ‘match’ the music, but it usually gels that way. I think that the lyrics cast a different emotional shadow than the music, but they usually do justice to the tone the music is trying to set.”

“I literally give every fiber of my soul and being into a show,” Whitmore says. “I play really, really loudly and with the utmost confidence in what I’m doing because I think that’s important. I usually drift off into this trance when I play where I’m not even using my eyes and I’m like a breathing part of the song. It’s my most perfect crutch and outlet. It’s something I’ve always felt in the right place doing.”

As the year approaches its end, LifeWithout looks to an active 2017, by which the seeds of sonic frustration can blossom into something more intense, mature and soul-bearing than ever before.

facebook.com/altonmetalgear

facebook.com/LifeWithoutIL

lifewithout.bandcamp.com

Scribble

Although they released their first official EP, “A Year Spent Rough Around the Edges,” just a few months ago, Scribble has served as a creative and confessional outlet to vocalist and guitarist Drew Goble for over a decade.

“It started in my grandma’s basement,” Goble says. “I was super broke, and I didn’t really have anything going on. The only thing that was there was music.”

As a former member of Punchline Kids and Einsam, Goble is a staple in the local music scene. He consistently creates and revamps his own material and supports upcoming artists and peers by promoting and attending a wide variety of house shows and festivals.

Drummer Josh Day describes Goble as “the Daniel Johnston of emo music” for his ability to “create a fully formed song on the spot.”

“I don’t write anything down,” Goble says. “I sing different sets of lyrics for days; something would happen in my life where I’d be in a certain mood and the lyrics would spill. I feel lucky to have that ‘talent,’ if you want to call it that. These songs are created out of complete emotional angst.”

Day’s history with music is also extensive, spanning back to his time as a drummer for a death metal band in high school. Even with some technically impressive chops, he takes a very specific and nuanced approach to Scribble.

“Groove and feel appeal to me more than complex or fast playing,” he says. “I like using syncopation and applying rudiments around the drums to create interesting rhythmic patterns. I like creating grooves by doing things that wouldn’t normally be done in a groove, like utilizing the rims of the drums. I try to enhance Drew’s songs the best way I can rhythmically without being excessive.”

Jay Hauck doesn’t consider himself a natural bassist — rather a “bass player by association” — but his evolution has been noted by his bandmates and himself over the past few months as the band’s material moves in a direction that’s less linear and accessible.

Keyboardist Heather Robinson admits she was “nervous” to work with Scribble up through their first five live shows.

“I stopped playing music my freshman year of college, and hadn’t played at all for nearly three years before Drew asked me to try out,” Robinson says. “I was an opera major and I was stressed out.”

Goble says Robinson’s keyboards add an essential layer to Scribble’s sound, one which distinguishes the band and reinforces the emotional impact of the lyrics with a sonic warmth.

Scribble played four shows as a four-piece before guitarist Austin Hayden joined. Donning an Egnater Tweaker 40, Fender Telecaster Cabronita Model I guitar and a pedal-board, Hayden approaches Scribble with more concern for emotional impact than technicality or bombast.

“What I mainly try to achieve in Scribble is to layer really mellow, laid-back and sometimes heavy sounds to Drew’s clean riffs,” he says. “It adds this atmospheric fullness and I’m extremely happy with what I’m doing.”

Day describes Scribble’s sound as a marriage of bands American Football and mewithoutYou. Goble admits being influenced by “pretty much anything coming out of the Midwest in the 1990s (as well as St. Louis contemporary Foxing)”, but is quick to point out that he “doesn’t believe in genres.

“In some ways, we have a pop-punk aesthetic, a hardcore aesthetic, an emo aesthetic; it’s just music I love to play,” Goble says. “As long as someone gets it at the end of the day, genre doesn’t matter.”

Watching Goble perform a handful of Scribble songs at a recent acoustic showcase reveals the blunt intimacy of his work. Accentuated by explosive, unhinged vocals — exasperated cries against the force of chord strums — Goble meditates on the subjects of depression, addiction and heartbreak in a way that’s immediate and without pretense.

“We come in with a game plan, and everyone brings something to the table,” Goble says of practice sessions. “We want to create an emotional wave that’s actually hours of hard work. We take practice as seriously as we take our jobs.”

Goble says Facebook and Bandcamp have been incredibly helpful tools, noting “the Facebook sponsored ad helped the EP reach a lot of new people.” He’s also thankful to the community of local artists, such as photographer Meg Fairless, videographer Calvin Tiger and “DIY historian” Stephen Houldsworth for providing their respective talents in crafting the experience of Scribble that lies outside of the music.

“When you look at another person’s writing, it could mean a lot to that person, but simply look like a scribble to anyone else; a lot of people might look at the band, not understand and just consider it loud rock music, but it means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to others, as well,” he says.

facebook.com/scribblestl

scribblestl.bandcamp.com

Biff K’narly and the Reptilians

Biff K’narly makes music that’s self-described as “fun-core.”

“Even when my lyrics get sad or serious, at the core of it, I want people to have fun,” he says.

The name Biff K’narly was forged from a high school joke started by an old bandmate and The Reptilians “came as a joke from conspiracy theory culture.”

One of the newest trios on the scene, Quinn (Biff’s real name) invited his friend Chris Plummer to play bass and was fatefully reunited with drummer Charlie Brockus, who’s well-known throughout the area for his piano performances at Ragin’ Cajun. The first official show in their current inception was presented as part of a showcase for recently opened local studio Lighthouse Sounds. Quinn himself has been pumping out solo music for years and recognizes a renaissance in the Alton music scene with a number of new bands rising from the ashes of older projects.

When it comes to influence, Quinn and company look to the guidance of “anything that gets the crowd moving” in the impossibly vast realm of folk-punk, surf-rock, post-hardcore, lo-fi basement rock and everything in between. A short lo-fi punk demo the band recently posted to its Soundcloud account called “Unfamiliar Armchairs” incorporates multiple tempo changes that keep it interesting and, apropos to the band’s mission, undeniably fun.

“I write a lot of stuff in my home studio, but sometimes I’ll think of some lyrics when I’m traveling and take down one-liner lyrics to build off of,” Quinn says. “I usually sit in my home studio and write a riff, build off of that, revise it, take it to Charlie’s house, where he has a drum set.”

Quinn also employs a personal loop-station in his writing process, a staple of his earlier work that helps further define the direction any particular song should take in its construction.

As a guitarist, Quinn is “mostly self-taught” and practices constantly: “I’ll usually sit here for hours, run over scales and get my fingers as nimble as possible. I’m not terribly in-depth on theory, but I try to find what sounds good.”

Biff K’narly and The Reptilians are in the studio recording the band’s first single and writing new material for an EP to be released in the summer of 2017. The band will play Jan. 6 at Fubar in St. Louis, but you can likely find Quinn at a local house show, playing the djimbe, supporting his fellow musicians, and — most importantly — having fun.

facebook.com/BiffKandtheReptilians

soundcloud.com/biffknarly

Walloper

“As long as you feel like you’re just hanging out with some good friends and also dancing, that would be the feeling we want to bring out in people at our shows.”

In the last 10 years, Gordon Loveboat’s style has evolved out of growth and necessity, but his energy and affinity for fun remain consistent.

Loveboat moved to Alton in February and met guitarist Tim Pugh, bassist Chris Plummer and drummer Josh Booth within a few weeks. Pugh, Plummer and Booth have been friends for years and worked together on previous music projects.

“After getting together and going over old material — as well as writing new — the stars aligned in everyone’s busy schedule to take a shot on gigging some shows together,” Loveboat says. “We’ve now been a band for five months and have a beautiful baby EP on the way.”

The name Walloper has a number of meanings — some not quite appropriate for print — but Loveboat explains that his “very Scottish” grandmother once referred to him by the term, as someone “who cries or whines too much.

Beyond textures, tones and timbres, Walloper are informed by a certain punk spirit — a confrontational, manic energy that encourages one to get up and move.

Walloper creates a sound that isn’t bound to their specific musical tastes. Loveboat notes each member’s favorite bands vary drastically. In keeping the laid back, fun-loving vibe alive (onstage as well as off), a typical Walloper practice session might start with the group listening to funk music and having break dancing contests before rehearsing material.

The songwriting process is collaborative and captures something that can only be obtained through the meeting of four distinct minds.

“Tim or Chris might have an idea, and we’ll finish it together,” Loveboat says. “We write music differently together than we would apart; it’s whatever works for the group.”

Walloper currently has three tracks posted to their Bandcamp: “Terry Shiavo,” “The Overwhelming Side Effects of Too Much Information” and a demo of “Living Hell.” The songs carry sonic remnants of the most interesting lo-fi and punk acts of the past decade and honors the punk attitude just as well.

Loveboat shares a similar sentiment to Quinn about social media, calling it a “good aid, but not a replacement” for the work that goes into printing and handing out fliers and reaching out to music lovers in person.

“As a whole I’d say it’s effective in making it easier for new bands to get out there and find an audience,” he says. “Booking shows has also become far easier as there’s no need for things like phone cards, payphones and paper maps. Outside of our social media, a lot of our promotion is done through fliers, posters and promotional events we manage through our local artists collective, Coolicide … sometimes I think bands can forget that with how easy it’s been made for us by these platforms.”

As one of the founders of Coolicide, Loveboat emphasizes the importance of being accessible and allowing fans the opportunity to be a direct part of the production process:

“We’ve been a part of CD-making parties, where we self-produce our material,” he says. “It’s not about ‘making it.’ Being in the business of entertainment, you want to try to have fun.”

Two upcoming shows — an EP release party at Lemp Brewery on New Year’s Eve and a spot at Foam in St. Louis with The Fromps on Jan. 13 — and spur-of-the-moment basement shows tend to pop up locally at any given time.

facebook.com/WALLOPERband

walloper.bandcamp.com

Polyshades

The band’s name — and the textures it evokes — is only appropriate; Polyshades’ music smoothly blends elements of blues, psychedelia, surf rock, New Wave and more onto a singular sonic palette.

“When we started, we would jam together late at night to figure out each other’s styles,” drummer Zachary Toner says.

Polyshades formed in the winter of 2013 when guitarist Cody Hale met with guitarist and vocalist Nathan Luck and bassist and vocalist Ricky Wilson for the first session at Wilson’s studio in Bethalto. Hale approached Toner within a couple of weeks and the four-piece eventually harnessed their aural explorations into fully formed songs.

Hale and Toner have played music together for eight years and Luck has also worked with Wilson for about as long. Growing up in households charged with music — Luck and Wilson’s fathers are musicians — each member of Polyshades has been properly exposed to a “multitude of different genres.”

“We’re all drawn to anything that appeals to the ears,” Toner says. “We enjoy music that makes us think, comforts us, and music that brings us out of our comfort zone, as well.”

“We mainly use Facebook, Instagram, Spotify and Bandcamp (for self-promotion),” Toner says. “Social media helps a lot with getting the word out there, but word of mouth isn’t a bad way to go about things either. Basically, if you combine the two of them you can’t go wrong.”

Perusing Polyshades’ Bandcamp account reveals three tracks from the Sawhorse Sessions demo: “Mirrors of Man,” “Out of Place” and “Ballast.” Each track — two songs and one instrumental — are bathed in hypnotic, “surfy” vibes thanks in no small part to Toner’s steady, focused percussion, Wilson’s punchy bass lines and the awe-inspiring twang and babble of Luck and Hale’s respective guitars. Polyshades’ sound feels at once retro and new; a well-worn vinyl remastered.

Polyshades will perform at The Sinkhole in St. Louis with North Carolina’s The Nude Party on Jan. 15.

facebook.com/polyshadesband

polyshades.bandcamp.com

Royal Vessels

For a band performing its opening notes, Royal Vessels carries a certain elegance and maturity in its music. Perhaps that’s only appropriate for a four-piece that’s played in different arrangements together and apart for more than 10 years.

“(Drummer) Sam (Norooz) and I jammed together off and on with just guitar and drums under the name Royal Vessels,” guitarist and vocalist Brennan Struif says. “Starting up the studio gave us a place to come together and work on new music, which basically sparked us all reuniting.”

Norooz, Struif and guitarist Alex St. Cin reformed the group, and bassist Kyle Noonan joined “on a whim” after meeting St. Cin around the time of Lighthouse Sounds’ opening.

With a variety of musical influences and years of experience, Royal Vessels looks to create “something new, different and contemporary,” in the words of St. Cin.

“You start with rock and delve into sub-genres as you get older,” Norooz says. “Growing up, I listened to Brand New, Manchester Orchestra, a lot of Foals, Led Zeppelin … my music taste was all over the place. As a musician, you tend to gain new bands and new output as you grow.”

“I listen to things from old and new hip-hop, John Mayer, Copeland, Fleet Foxes; I dial from all of these different places,” Struif says.

“I was in a weird new wave/punk phase for awhile,” St. Cin explains. “The Shins and the Strokes are two bands that got me into the stuff I listen to today, but my guitar playing is more inspired by the stuff I listened to when I was younger, like The Smiths and Joy Division.”

Each member of Royal Vessels approaches their respective instrument differently, with both Norooz and Struif less concerned with specific equipment arrangements than expressing a creative idea.

“I’m a drummer by heart,” Struif says. “I’m not a gear-oriented person when it comes to guitar, but I do want it to sound good. I don’t play the same gear every time we have a show: I’ve used Alex’s Telecaster, my Gibson SG, his Fender DeVille amp. If there’s an amp sitting in front of me, I like to dial in and work with what I’ve got.”

St. Cin and Noonan hold their own opinion about the relationship between performance and equipment.

“I am very particular, and I cater the tone specifically to the song,” St. Cin says. “I have a plethora of pedals and guitars I employ on different songs: my go-to has been my Telecaster Re-issue for the past 10 to 12 years, but I use a Fender Jagstang for 90 percent of our songs. I’ve got a lot of pedals on my board, but I use about four or five specifically for what we do in Royal Vessels.”

“I’m insane and bring a new pedal-board configuration every week,” Noonan says. “I’m never happy, and I’m always looking for the next thing. I’m of the logic that new gear supplements practice and talent. I’ve been using a custom-built Mills Amp and a 5-string jazz bass for the last few months.”

As the principal songwriter, Struif writes lyrics that come from a personal place, but aren’t so esoteric that the listener gets lost. With two songs — “Golden Year” and “The Architect” — currently on Royal Vessels’ Bandcamp (and “Golden Year” also up on YouTube), one gets a taste of the band’s diverse, meticulous and well-considered approach to musicianship and production. The vague traces of each formative inspiration are present as a simple ingredient for a filling music experience that strolls with calm but potent energy.

Royal Vessels is focused on crafting a local following. That doesn’t mean that they haven’t considered the benefits and necessities of social media for both the present and the future.

“It’s all about video stuff in an online world,” Struff says. “Eventually, we want to do live performance videos.”

“The biggest thing bands need to understand if they’re trying to be relevant — you have to go into it from the listener’s perspective,” Noonan says when discussing visual content. “Why should they give you the time of day? A lot of DIY bands feel entitled, but bands need to have an aesthetic that aligns with music: one that’s deliberately thought-out, with intent behind the choices they make. That’s something that younger bands don’t learn right away.”

Being involved with Lighthouse Sounds has also informed the band’s approach to self-promotion.

“Whenever we opened, nobody really knew we were here,” St. Cin says. “We had to get the word out. We did that by uploading a teaser video for the last release, which sparked interest in what we were doing in both Royal Vessels and Lighthouse Sounds.”

Holding weekly practices at Lighthouse Sounds, St. Cin says the band strives to make its meetings worthwhile by writing or recording new music. With the studio access, talent and experience, Royal Vessels is bound to carry its first few tracks into a strong, diverse and celebrated discography.

facebook.com/royalvesselsband

royalvessels.bandcamp.com

These bands have put forth an admirable commitment in making, performing, producing and promoting their music. Each artist — regardless of musical background or specific sonic approach — has one ultimate goal: to create something with which an audience can connect. Finding solace, catharsis, joy and excitement in the output of these bands is far from a challenge for any given listener, and stands as proof that following a passion into a practice space, house show, studio and concert venue is a set list worth playing.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter