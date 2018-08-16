Nonn recognizes late Granite City resident’s service

Loren Davis’ wife, Carole, receives a plaque in Davis’ honor from Coroner Stephen P. Nonn.

At the Madison County Board meeting Aug. 15, Coroner Stephen P. Nonn posthumously recognized Reserve Deputy Coroner Loren H. Davis of Granite City. Davis, who served as a reserve deputy coroner for more than 38 years, passed away July 22.

Davis’ wife, Carole, was presented with a plaque honoring his years of service and commitment to the Coroner’s Office and received a standing ovation from county officials and members of the public in attendance.

Nonn began the ceremony with the following remarks:

“Tonight, we honor Loren H. Davis, who has served the Madison County Coroner’s Office as a reserve deputy coroner for 38 years.

Loren was first commissioned as a deputy coroner in a different day and time, when the coroner’s office operated primarily through the facilities of the funeral homes throughout Madison County.

Having deputy coroners throughout the county operating from the funeral homes fit the need of Madison County well back then, as these men had elemental science and anatomy background along with the equipment necessary for the performance of the job.

More importantly, men like Loren Davis had the sense of compassion and dignity needed to perform a most sensitive task.

Times have changed and the coroner’s office has evolved over the years.

The technology and equipment is more advanced, the time commitment is greater, and the volume of calls and caseload has grown in pace with the growth of Madison County.

Nonetheless, Loren continued to serve as a volunteer deputy coroner — to be there in times of need, whether it is for a neighbor in the Tri-Cities area or to be ready for a mass disaster. It is volunteerism at its pinnacle, for it is volunteerism during times of grief and despair and under arduous and difficult circumstances.

His experience, compassion, and depth of knowledge was counted upon and he represented the finest of what we all can give back to our community.

Please join me in this posthumous recognition for Loren H. Davis for his efforts on behalf of the citizens of Madison County.”

