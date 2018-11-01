Nonprofit reaps benefits of GCS employees’ generosity

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $890 in October to benefit Dream Home Charities.

In an ongoing effort to support the community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during October.

“We are in awe of this awesome surprise,” Dream Home Charities representative Sherry Gilleland said. “It came at the perfect time as well. In addition to filling the semis this year with toys for charities, we are also helping less-fortunate families have a great Christmas. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Together we can and we will make a difference.”

Fill Santa’s Semis is just one of many Dream Home Charities’ activities to put smiles on the faces of those who need help. Last year, Fill Santa’s Semis donations were distributed to 25 local charitable organizations.

Dream Home Charities is a 501C3 nonprofit organization. It helps multiple local charity organizations help the less fortunate. All donations given to Dream Home Charities are given back to the local community where they’re needed most. There are no administration fees or salaries paid. All is done through volunteers.

To find out more information about Dream Home Charities, visit the website. To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.