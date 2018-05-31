Nonprofits urged to apply for additional funding

United Way of Greater St. Louis Inc. has been notified by the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board that the U.S. Congress has awarded the funding of a national allocation to supplement existing emergency food, shelter and energy programs. These funds have been made available through the Department of Homeland Security through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program under the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Act.

St. Louis city, St. Louis County and Jefferson County in Missouri and Madison County, Monroe County and St. Clair County in Illinois have been selected to receive an award for Phase 35 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in these counties.

Phase 35 funding applications will only be accessible to organizations via the United Way of Greater St. Louis website. Click on “AGENCY HQ” and scroll down and click on “Learn More About Funding Opportunities” to view eligibility requirements, deadlines, and additional information on the application process.

Only nonprofit organizations that provide emergency food, shelter and energy assistance programs are encouraged to apply.

