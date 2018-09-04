Nontoxic shot requirements in effect at more IDNR sites

As they head to the field this fall, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters of new requirements for use of nontoxic shot at a number of IDNR sites for dove, controlled pheasant, and upland game hunting, effective for the 2018-19 season.

Many IDNR sites have required use of nontoxic shot in recent years. Lead shot has been banned for waterfowl hunting by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service since 1991. Nontoxic shot is required for use at all IDNR sites for hunting waterfowl, coots, snipe, and rail.

The 2018-19 Illinois Dove Hunting Season opens on Sept. 1. IDNR is implementing the required use of nontoxic shot during dove hunting season at these IDNR sites this year:

Coffeen Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area (SFWA);

Copperhead Hollow SFWA;

Crawford County SFWA;

Dixon Springs State Park;

Edward R. Madigan SFWA;

Harry Babe Woodyard State Natural Area (SNA);

Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA;

Kickapoo SRA;

Lake Le-Aqua-Na SRA;

Middle Fork SFWA;

Pere Marquette State Park;

Ramsey Lake State Park;

Ray Norbut SFWA;

Shelbyville SFWA;

Siloam Springs State Park;

Siloam Springs SP/Buckhorn Unit;

Weinberg-King State Park.

IDNR is implementing the required use of nontoxic shot for controlled pheasant hunting at five additional sites this year:

Des Plaines SFWA;

Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison County);

Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA;

Silver Springs SFWA;

Mackinaw River SFWA.

IDNR is also implement the required use of nontoxic shot for upland hunting seasons at a number of additional sites this year:

Anderson Lake SFWA;

Banner Marsh SFWA;

Big Bend SNA;

Bradford Pheasant Habitat Area (PHA);

Crawford Co. SFWA;

Cretaceous Hills SNA;

Double T SFWA;

Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison Co.);

Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA;

Mackinaw SFWA;

Marshall SFWA;

Mautino SFWA;

Sam Parr SFWA;

Sand Ridge State Forest/Sparks Pond and Rollo;

Sanganois SFWA;

Victoria PHA;

Whitefield PHA.

IDNR reminds hunters to check hunter fact sheets posted on the IDNR website for information on site-specific hunting season information and regulations, as other sites not listed above require nontoxic shot.

Additional information on hunting regulations in Illinois can be found in the Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations 2018-2019.

