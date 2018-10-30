Northbound I-255 lanes closed for bridge repairs

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane restriction will be encountered today (Tuesday, Oct. 30) on northbound I-255, north of Dupo, at milepost 12.4. Northbound I-255 will be restricted to one lane.

Effective immediately, the left lane and center lane on northbound I-255 are closed for a bridge deck repair, at milepost 12.4, north of Exit 10. The left lane and center lane will remain closed overnight. The right lane will remain open during this work. It is anticipated all lanes will be reopened to traffic by 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when traveling near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org and https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

