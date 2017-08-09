Northbound lanes to be restricted on Illinois 157

Lane restrictions may be encountered in the northbound lanes of Illinois 157, north of Governor’s Parkway in Edwardsville, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The restrictions will be in place from Thursday through Friday. These restrictions are required for soil monitoring and ground water investigations.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

