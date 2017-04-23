Not expecting praise

× Expand Photo by Frank Prager Dick Alford of Alton completed his college degree and went on to a successful business career after being wounded in the Vietnam War while serving in the Army.

ALTON — The welcome back from the country for Vietnam veterans was less pronounced than it is for today’s returning combat veterans. A country at odds with itself and struggling with its identity was more subdued in its praise for those war heroes.

Many returning veterans of that era simply came back, continued with their lives and went relatively unheralded for the sacrifices they had made. Dick Alford is one of those individuals.

Alford moved to Godfrey at the age of 7 and grew up in the local area. His father was a captain with Godfrey’s fire department. His mother was a nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital.

After graduating from Alton Senior High School in 1965, Alford attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for a year and worked at Owens-Illinois Glass Co. He was drafted into the Army in 1967.

Completing basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and advanced infantry training at Fort Polk, La., he was deployed to Vietnam at the height of the Tet Offensive in 1968. The Tet Offensive was one of the largest military campaigns of the Vietnam War launched by the Viet Cong against the South Vietnamese Army and the U.S. forces.

In May 1968, Alford was seriously wounded by automatic weapons fire. He spent a month in a hospital in Japan, then was placed on medical hold for 10 months while he recovered.

He continued to serve during his hold and recovery, first at Scott Air Force Base and later at Fort Leonard Wood. He was honorably discharged in March 1969, receiving the Purple Heart as well as other service and defense medals.

Challenged by injuries that might have stopped others, Alford instead moved forward with his life.

“I always just figured that nobody owed me anything,” he says. “I had served the country for two years and it was time to move on.”

He worked as a manager over eight Ben Franklin stores in the area while taking night classes at SIUE to complete his degree. He graduated with a bachelor of science in business and marketing in 1982.

He subsequently worked in international sales for Artex, a company in Highland that made napkins and tablecloths. When the international economy crashed after the 9/11 attacks, Alford found himself in his early fifties and out of a job.

Again faced with a situation in which some might have settled for something less, he instead obtained work managing a commercial laundry service.

“I was going to do whatever I needed to support my family,” he says.

After working there 11 years, Alford retired three years ago.

Now, at age 69, Alford can look back on a successful and satisfying life. He and his wife, Chris, have been married since 1971. They have three children and four grandchildren. He says family is an important part of his life.

He stays fit by working out five times a week and following a healthy diet. He says his family jokingly calls him “Mr. No-Fat.” He enjoys golfing and working on his home.

Alford is a member of the Alton Parks and Recreation board, and this past year, he also got involved with the Grandpa Gang, the group that installs the expansive Christmas light display each year at Rock Springs Park in Alton. He has participated in the Wreaths Across America veterans honor ceremony for the past six years as well.

When asked about his thoughts on his military experiences, Alford acknowledges they were memorable.

“I’m fortunate,” he says. “Some of those things seem like they happened yesterday.”

