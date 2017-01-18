Not the time to walk away

× Expand Photo by Frank Prager Rob Jackstadt has served as mayor of Glen Carbon since 2005. He is running for re-election in April.

GLEN CARBON — Rob Jackstadt says he gave long and careful thought about his decision to run for mayor of Glen Carbon one last time in this year’s April election.

“These are complicated times for the village of Glen Carbon,” he says. “I want to give voters a choice and offer them the benefit of my experience, education and background.”

Jackstadt grew up in Collinsville and moved to Glen Carbon in 1991. He served on the city planning commission for two years and as a trustee for four years. He has been mayor of Glen Carbon since 2005, when he was first elected.

He and his wife, Kathi, have been married 34 years. They have three children and three grandchildren. Jackstadt completed his bachelor’s degree in investment and banking from the University of Illinois in 1982, where he graduated with honors. He received his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1985, and is a construction and education litigation lawyer by profession.

Jackstadt points out municipalities are facing unprecedented challenges because of the lack of state funding. He says his expertise in finance and experience in government uniquely qualify him to achieve solutions that minimize tax burdens on citizens.

“We need to work collaboratively with taxing districts to minimize taxes while maintaining the quality of services and resources,” he says.

He explains the situation is complicated because while the village can attract businesses that generate sales tax revenue, some entities, like fire and school districts, do not receive revenue from sales taxes. He says expertise is needed in the levying and budgeting processes to alleviate real estate taxes while continuing to foster business development.

He cites examples of difficulties in obtaining funding for projects, highlighting examples like Troy Road. He notes its importance to businesses in the area and the challenges in maintaining and improving it because of a lack of funding from the state.

“In the past, it would have been part of a capital bill, but we can’t just stand by and let that road go,” he says.

Jackstadt lists numerous accomplishments during his tenure as mayor. The village was selected as one of the nation’s top 100 places to live by CNN Money magazine. He notes he has strengthened communications by opening Village Board meetings to allow citizens to speak on any issue and has created the Resident’s Advisory Board and Business Advisory Board. Publication of a quarterly newsletter delivered to 6,000 households also began under his administration.

He implemented changes requiring department heads to receive evaluations and develop goals and objectives for their departments. He appointed the first village administrator and appointed the first African-Americans to serve on the Village Board as well as village committees and commissions.

Jackstadt also cites elimination of wasteful spending as one of his achievements. He notes infrastructure improvements such as the Covered Bridge renovation, East Glen Crossing Road project, Schon Park Phase I and remodeling of the public safety building have been accomplishments during his administration as well.

In addition to the work needed on taxes and revenue support for the village, other projects on the horizon include improvements to Troy Road and continued work on Ray M. Schon Memorial Park, a recreational park and nature area being constructed in the community.

The village also provides guidance and advice on activities like those of Glen Carbon’s Cool Cities Committee, a group involved in making solar energy systems affordable for residents.

“The board approved it and there is no cost to the village,” Jackstadt says. “It is a good direction for us.”

He says his education and knowledge in finance, combined with his experience in municipal government, specifically qualify him to effectively serve the community.

“Given the challenges the village faces at the moment, it’s not a good time for me to walk away,” he says.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter