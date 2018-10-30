Not this time, Mr. Grinch

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dobson

Alton is known for its sense of spirit. And although this is the week for haunted spirits, Alton Mayor Brant Walker and his administration have taken on a different holiday-spirited mission in recent days.

Members of the Grandpa Gang, a group of retirees and volunteers who organize and design the annual Christmas Wonderland display at Alton’s Rock Spring Park on College Avenue, gathered at the park Monday morning, Oct. 29, following the theft of 1,700 to 2,000 feet of copper wiring late in the previous week to assess and evaluate next steps.

They came to a very difficult conclusion — to cancel the long-standing tradition of hosting one of the most impressive displays of holiday lights in the region. Determining that “enough is enough,” they made the announcement to cancel the Christmas Wonderland tradition in Alton.

Upon hearing of their decision, with a determination to preserve this long-standing Christmas tradition, a new directive for Walker and the city soon emerged: “To make sure the Grinch didn’t steal our Christmas.”

The city of Alton has now stepped in to help, agreeing to provide the additional “elves” the Grandpa Gang would need to present the annual display again this year as well as to sustain it in future years.

Walker said repairs to the display would begin Wednesday morning, with both city crews and the Grandpa Gang volunteers working together to install replacement wiring and finish up other work so Christmas Wonderland still opens right on time. “Weather permitting, we’ll be out at the park starting about 8 a.m. to get the lights back on and make sure our community can continue the Christmas tradition they have come to love here in Alton,” he said.

Al Cowgill, president of the Christmas Wonderland board, said previously that in the last three years, thieves have stolen wiring and vandals have damaged displays.

“There’s got to be changes,” Cowgill said. “We can’t leave wire lying on top of the ground anymore. It’s been stolen too many times.”

To that end, Walker said the city is addressing ongoing security issues as well.

“There will be added cameras and extra patrols in the park,” he said. “We are going to have dusk-to-dawn patrols out there at all times. We are also putting up a type of blockade to deter foot traffic after dark, and to prevent car traffic.

“It’s a challenge, given the park is well over 100 acres and openly accessible from different points, but we’re going to hit it on several fronts, with stepped-up patrols and camera observations. With the drone (Alton Fire) Chief (Bernie) Sebold got for us through a grant, we will also be conducting drone patrols. The drone has infrared camera lights, and this will give us the opportunity for training both our police and fire crews on using it,” Walker added.

Once the display is operational, additional concerns come with maintaining its security and making sure the lights don’t get damaged again. Walker said plans are already underway for future years to provide trenching so wiring runs underground and for secure outlets that are not readily accessible.

“We want to prevent this from happening again and trying to ruin our Christmas celebration,” he said.

Walker also wanted to share the city’s gratitude to some others who have stepped in and helped save Christmas Wonderland this year.

“Eddie Sholar of Fast Eddie’s is always a tremendous civic partner in our community,” he said. “I can confirm that he is providing up to $1,400 to replace the stolen wiring. Also, hats off to The Home Depot for providing almost 1,800 foot of wire to us for next to nothing.

“With this incident, the same sense of community as evidenced through our Small Business Revolution experience has again come shining through,” Walker said. “The Alton community pulls together like no other.”

Christmas Wonderland has officially been lighting up the park for the holidays since 2003, but the display started about 25 years ago.

“So again this year, bring your family and friends out to enjoy the lights, help raise money for our nonprofits and to fund the trenching for next year. Help keep this going. Make sure the Grinch knows he can’t steal our Christmas,” Walker added.

AdVantage copy editor Jason White contributed to this story.

