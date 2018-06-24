Nourishing the community: Body and soul

photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson photo by Andrew Dobson

Altonian Penny Schmidt arrives at the Alton Farmers and Artisans Market every Saturday morning, eager to peruse the produce and products that will again nourish her body for the week ahead. But it’s not just her physical health she has maintained over her years of faithful visits. For her, it’s also been nourishment for the soul.

“I moved here from New York many years ago. My first farmers market experiences were out there. The Alton Farmers and Artisans Market today rivals that of New York City’s, for certain.”

Schmidt adds, “The experience of the market is always uplifting, in sheer visual beauty and in abundance — the generous spirit of harvest and handmade, the love of the soil and the appreciation for the seasons — it is the centerpiece of any town. It’s earthy, local, fun and social. A farmers market reflects the vibrancy of a community, and ours is a winner.”

Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, which hosts the market during the season, said the market stands out because of grant funding that allows those receiving SNAP benefits from Illinois to double their benefits.

“We received an $8,000 grant from The Experimental Station and $1,000 from both TheBANK of Edwardsville and Carrollton Bank for the program,” McGibany said. “The goal is to increase access to fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables to low-income individuals, and also provide additional income for local family farms.

“The grant funding allows SNAP recipients to double the amount they receive, up to $25, every time they shop. We have this $10,000 to give away, and it’s a little slow-going so far,” McGibany added.

The market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays through mid-October on the city parking lot at Henry Street and Landmarks Boulevard near Argosy Casino Alton.

Granite City’s market, known as the Melting Pot Market, opens at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of each month through mid-October. This season, there are a couple of special dates added to the calendar.

Organizers have scheduled a makeup day for June 23 because storms disrupted the originally scheduled June date. There also will be a special Christmas in July, Light the Night market at 1 p.m. July 28.The market is in downtown Granite City at Civic Park, across from the movie theater. Niedringhaus, Delmar and 20th Street surround its borders.

Market organizer Mechelle Smith has been with the market for 3 of its 10 years. This year, Smith When asked why the market was important to Granite City, Smith echoed sentiments expressed by Schmidt about Alton’s market.

“I honestly believe it brings our community together,” Smith said. “There’s a great vibe, a great sense of family. “Granite City has a lot to offer; there’s a lot of talent that comes out of this city,” she added. “We also bring in people from all over into the community and to our downtown, which helps our vendors and our merchants.”

Some of the market’s distinctive features include demonstrations on quilting, leathering and even blacksmithing. There are two musical performances for each market day, as well as children’s activities and crafts. And at the last market day in October each year, there is the Great Pumpkin Hunt.

The Land of Goshen Community Market runs 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from mid-May through mid-October south of the courthouse in downtown Edwardsville on St. Louis Street.

Market manager Tara Pohlman said this is the market’s 22nd season carrying local produce, meat, flowers, baked goods and art.

“In addition to seasonally fresh vegetables of all kinds, we have everything from goat’s milk soaps, lotions, and deodorants to gluten-free baked goods, artisan breads, and cupcakes,” Pohlman said. “Meats include lamb, chicken, pork, and beef. New this year: beefalo.” Each Saturday, there is a local musician playing, a free demonstration, a free children’s program including a garden, and donation-based yoga.

“Besides all of this, the market is a great place to see friends and neighbors every week,” Pohlman said.

“We at the Goshen Market also believe it’s important to buy local, support our local farmers and artisans, and educate the community on healthy eating and growing food,” Pohlman added. “And since our founding, the Goshen Market has been instrumental in the growth of downtown.”The city of Wood River also hosts a farmers and artisans market from 4 p.m. to dusk every Thursday starting July 5 and running through the end of September on the city parking lot on Madison Avenue. For more information, contact the park and recreation department at (618) 251-3130.

Alton Farmers and Artisans Market

8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays through mid-October

City parking lot at 501 Landmarks Blvd., at the foot of Henry Street near Argosy Casino Alton

(618) 463-1016 or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket/

Melting Pot Market, Granite City

10 a.m. the second Saturday of each month through mid-October

Added dates on this season’s calendar:

June 23 — Makeup market for the originally scheduled June date canceled because of storms

July 28 — “Christmas in July, Light the Night” market, starting at 1 p.m.

Downtown Granite City at Civic Park, directly across from the movie theater

(618) 560-4157 or facebook.com/GraniteCityMarket/

The Land of Goshen Community Market, Edwardsville

8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through mid-October

St. Louis Street, directly south of the courthouse in downtown Edwardsville

(618) 659-1122 or goshenmarket.org

Wood River Farmers Market

4-8 p.m. every Thursday, July to September

City parking lot on Madison Avenue (Illinois 143 and First Street)

(618) 251-3130 or wrparks.org/farmers-market/

