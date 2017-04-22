Numbers and words: Meant to disturb

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske At Refuge in Wood River, a wall mural continually transforms as the handprints of abused children are applied, often in the form of the child’s favorite animal, to create another peaceful symbol of hope. In its two years of service, Refuge has helped 150 Madison County children.

The people at Refuge see the horror every day.

A 10-year old boy who had been removed from his home amid child abuse allegations, along with exposure to domestic violence, was brought in to talk with staff. He was brought to Refuge because he was displaying telltale signs of abuse; he seemed slightly withdrawn and was no longer showing interest in extracurricular activities. The therapist and parent educator began to work with the child and foster parents separately.

The therapist working with the child was focused first on building a safe environment and connection with the child so he would feel comfortable enough to begin trauma-focused therapy. Through this treatment approach, this child was able to process his story. What came out, after seven months in therapy, was the fact that this child had also been sexually abused by a trusting adult in his life prior to being removed from his home.

Refuge was able to connect this child and family to local law enforcement, and to Madison County’s Child Advocacy Center, to begin investigating the allegation, and through treatment, was also able to help this child regain his “little boy” smile. He has since been able to begin enjoying activities outside of school and again be more social with peers. The boy is now in a safe home and continues to work through issues related to self-esteem and trauma exposure, but he is well into his journey of healing.

In the United States, nearly 1 million children are abused each year. And those are only the reported cases.

Joined with Georgia, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Michigan, Illinois was among the top five states in the nation in 2014 with the highest numbers of child abuse deaths. In Madison County, by the end of January, there had already been 469 children removed from their homes because of suspected child abuse and neglect.

This number is for Madison County alone, and just one month into the year.

According to reports from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and shared by the Child Advocacy Center, there were 2,495 children involved in alleged child abuse cases in Madison County in 2015. Of those, 733 were indicated for child abuse. Reports also indicate 210 Madison County children were involved in alleged child sex abuse cases in 2015, with 72 of those indicated for sexual abuse.

Each year, April is marked as National Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month. The stories and statistics published in this issue are intended to disturb — with a further intention to provoke a call to action.

Abuse affects one in three people in their homes every day; experts say it will take everyone to bring these numbers down to zero.

“Research has shown over and over that children who have at least one positive champion, friend, mentor, role model, are significantly more likely to be resilient through difficult times,” Carrie Cohan, the center’s executive director, says. “Be that positive person in a child’s, parent’s, family’s life.”

The center represents just one of the many resources that are working hard to get the community involved in changing the world for these victims. Many others are working on the same mission. Most noted among them are the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Child Advocacy Center, as well as Centerstone and Oasis Women’s Center in Alton, and Chestnut and Phoenix Crisis Center in Granite City.

Refuge is another place for families, and anyone concerned for a child, to turn to in Madison County. Located in the Riverbend Family Ministries building at 131 E. Ferguson Ave. in downtown Wood River, Refuge is on a mission to provide safe surroundings while working to restore families dealing with issues of child abuse back into the home whenever possible. Staff also works with the other domestic violence issues that co-exist with child abuse.

An Alton area resident, who asked to remain anonymous to protect herself and her family, shares a story that might often be seen as “not a big deal,” but to her 11-year-old self, it certainly was. “Alicia,” now a grown woman in her 40s, says the behaviors and actions of her uncle when she and her sisters were growing up have left a lifelong impression in her mind and on her world. The fondling of her buttocks and accompanying inappropriate sexual innuendo that her uncle displayed as she was growing up was undoubtedly disturbing. Alicia admits that feelings of confusion and uneasiness remain.

Refuge staff emphasizes the focus when dealing with allegations of child abuse must always be first and foremost on the child. They offer both prevention and treatment, and have parent educators and case managers to work with the parents while therapists are working with the children. Refuge staff not only works with biological parents and step-parents, but grandparents who are raising their grandchildren and foster parents as well.

Executive Director Erin Bickle says their center works with abused children, and their families, to get them through what she identifies as the first hurdle: the fear factor.

“Kids are scared that they will be taken away,” Bickle says. “They see their role as secret-keeper. Our number one goal is to make everyone involved feels safe when asking for help. The state doesn’t want to take the kids away, and nobody wants your kids to be taken away from you. We provide trauma-level sensitive care, but in a very loving, comfortable, non-judgmental and nurturing environment.”

Refuge has been open for nearly two years and has already worked with 150 children and caregivers. Shannon Plummer and Bickle identify warning signs to look for if you suspect a child is being abused. These include:

• The child appears withdrawn.

• He or she is seemingly sad.

• There are recurring medical issues, including “tummy aches” and headaches, or just general statements of not feeling well.

• The child becomes hypervigilant, which may also be accompanied with a high startle response.

• There are increases in psychosomatic symptoms, which can include “bathroom” issues, food hoarding, unexplainable medical complaints, problems sleeping and even a fear of people, including those who are in a role of keeping children safe.

Bickle adds a common misperception to the list of things to look for. It is one she has heard many times throughout her professional years.

“There is a misconception that the abused children will also be ‘juvenile delinquents,’” she says. “Many times, in fact, they are quite the opposite.”

The Madison County CAC, the Oasis Women’s Center, and the Phoenix Crisis Center offer trauma-sensitive care as well; both Oasis and Phoenix are also staffed to work with adult survivors of child abuse. Refuge is also a designated service provider for abusers and families when mandated by the courts to undergo parent education classes.

Plummer said if anyone needs help, they can call to set up a time to talk. Centerstone and Chestnut also have crisis hotlines. These centers and agencies work together in providing services to the child victim and to the caregivers. Bickle says perhaps the best way to reach out and start the process of getting help for a child is to call the United Way’s help line at 211.

Experts agree that an abused child may not come forward on his or her own and tell someone about the abuse for many reasons. Fear is one, but they may just not be able to articulate what’s going on or understand something is wrong.

“Research also shows that children often do not disclose abuse,” Cohan says. “If a child is brave enough to tell you about abuse that is happening to them, you must be brave enough to report it. You may be the only person in the world they chose to share their pain.”

You may also be the only one to save a life.

Where to get help

• United Way Call for Help, 2-1-1

• Madison County Child Advocacy Center, (618) 296-5390

• Refuge, (618) 251-9790

• Illinois DCFS Child Abuse Hotline, (800) 252-2873

• Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline, (800) 422-4453

• Centerstone Illinois Hotline, (855) 985-0911

• Oasis Women’s Center, (618) 465-1978

• Chestnut Health Systems, (888) 924-3786

• Phoenix Crisis Center, (618) 451-1008

• National Domestic Violence Hotline, (800) 799-7233

