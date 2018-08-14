Nurse practitioner forges lifelong bonds with patients, colleagues

Groppel

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is from the BJC Today Online website.

As fewer physicians have entered the fields of primary care and family medicine, more patients are seeing nurse practitioners for their medical care.

Nurse practitioners diagnose, treat and manage acute and chronic diseases, order and interpret labs and diagnostic tests, and prescribe medications. They undergo rigorous education and training, with more than 85 percent certified in primary care. This can result in practitioners caring for their patients’ changing health care needs throughout their lives.

For primary care nurse practitioner Kristine Groppel, this has meant forging bonds with her patients that have lasted over the years and forming strong relationships with her colleagues.

Groppel practices at BJC Medical Group – Alton Memorial Convenient Care. She provides general and preventive care, conducts check-ups and physical exams, and provides counseling and education for children and adults.

She began her health care career as a patient care tech at Christian Hospital from 1995 to 1997. She earned her nursing degree and continued working at the hospital until 2012, specializing in cardiovascular intensive care nursing.

Groppel left the hospital to earn her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner, graduating in August 2015. Coming full-circle, she took the job with Alton Memorial Convenient Care — returning to BJC, an organization she was familiar with after working at Christian Hospital for many years.

She had gone back to school because she knew nursing at the bedside would be physically more difficult as she got older, and she still wanted to work with patients.

“My friends pushed me to go back to school and gave me a lot of support,” Groppel says. “What keeps me coming back is the friends I’ve made in my nursing career, strong bonds with intelligent and talented nurses, physicians and ancillary staff, and the patients and the bonds I’ve had with many families.”

With 23 years of bedside nursing experience, Groppel says a number of those bonds have lasted for many years.

“Forming bonds with patients who are ill is rewarding,” she says. “They’re at their most vulnerable, and you have to be prepared to handle good and bad moments. Patients go through so many emotions sometimes, and I enjoy being a confidant and friend to them.

“One family specifically asked for me to be there when they took a loved one off life support,” Groppel says. “I was at the bedside to help the patient and family with their difficult situation. After spending weeks in the ICU, the family and I developed a trusted bond. We still exchange Christmas cards every year.”

Groppel says she has exchanged Christmas cards with other patients throughout her career, and she cherishes an angel Christmas ornament that was a gift from another patient’s spouse.

“I still have that ornament and it’s very special to me,” she says.

“Another patient has kept in touch with me for many years,” Groppel adds. “She has helped me make some important decisions and has been instrumental in my decision-making. So, not only do I help them, but my patients also help me.”

Robin Kleiner, practice administrator, says she is grateful to have Groppel as part of the team.

“As a practitioner, Kristine delivers consistent and excellent patient care. She is committed to her patients and community by going above and beyond what is expected,” Kleiner says. “She truly loves her job and loves her patients.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter