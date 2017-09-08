O’Fallon man dies in Labor Day boating accident

An O’Fallon, Ill., man died after trying to free a boat stuck on a sandbar in the Mississippi River in St. Charles County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Scoria C. Johnson, 39, was in a 2017 Island Breeze 252 watercraft driven by Marissa D. Mosley, 39, of East St. Louis. The boat was headed north at mile marker 220, about 18 miles upstream from the Alton Marina, on Monday when it went aground on a sandbar. Johnson left the boat and, in the process of trying to free it from the sandbar, went underwater and did not resurface.

Johnson was not wearing a personal flotation device, according to the report.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter