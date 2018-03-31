Observance aims to raise child abuse awareness

The public is invited to join the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, other child welfare stakeholders, elected officials and more for a monthlong observance to share child abuse and neglect prevention awareness messages and to help promote prevention efforts across the country during Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

This year’s theme, Supporting Great Childhoods, is a call to action to help prevent child abuse and neglect by providing parents and families with support for children to thrive.

“At DCFS, we are often ‘first responders’ when it comes to helping families in crisis, and every day we see some of Illinois’ most vulnerable children and their families,” Illinois DCFS Acting Director B.J. Walker said. “Working together we can prevent serious harm to the children and reduce trauma that will potentially affect them all of their lives. In particular, we should join together — at the community level — to reach out and touch families who are struggling and do all that we can to support them so they can support their children.”

In fiscal year 2017, there were 252,568 calls to the Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline resulting in an average of 1,500 investigations per week in Illinois. The impact of abuse on children manifests itself in many ways. Children may experience a range of emotional, psychological and physical problems and trauma as a result of being abused or neglected. Abused and neglected children are more likely to be self-destructive or aggressive, to abuse drugs and/or alcohol or become young offenders.

To heighten awareness, Illinois DCFS will host events across the state to mark the occasion. All events are open to the public. All Illinoisans are also encouraged to wear blue on April 6 to show support for Child Abuse Prevention Month and add the following hashtags to social media posts: #GreatChildhoods and #GoBlueIllinois.

Local event

10 a.m. Friday, April 6

Edwardsville kick-off event

Madison County Government Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville

