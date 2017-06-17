Off the couch, onto the green

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo submitted by Patrick Minogue The entrance to Lions Park. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo submitted by Patrick Minogue One of the newly renovated restrooms in Lions Park. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo submitted by Patrick Minogue One of the baseball diamonds at VanPreter Park. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo submitted by Patrick Minogue One of the playground units at VanPreter Park. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo submitted by Patrick Minogue A landscape view of VanPreter Park taken from one of the four baseball diamonds. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo submitted by Patrick Minogue A pavilion at VanPreter Park. Prev Next

Parks and recreation are an important component to any community. The village of East Alton has two parks from which to choose for a variety of activities.

The centrally located VanPreter Park consists of four baseball diamonds, two playground units, two full basketball courts and three pavilions. Bill Tite Memorial-Lions Park is on the north side of the Keasler Recreation Complex and has a large playground unit, picnic tables, park benches, barbecue grills and a vast open area for visitors to exercise or lounge in the sun.

“These parks have been around for a very long time,” Assistant Director/Youth Programmer Patrick Minogue said. “I have people come into our offices and say they used to play here back in the 1950s.”

Within the last couple of years, both parks have undergone tweaks and renovations.

“In Lions, we recently put in new park bathrooms and new concrete pathways for people to easily walk around Emerald Ridge,” Minogue said. “We also recently upgraded the concession stand by putting up new siding and letters, thanks to the East Alton American Legion. We have talked about adding security cameras, and we have talked about expanding the parks here and there, but money is tight. So we are talking about grant money, but we plan on trying to do our best to expand in the future.”

The East Alton Park District offers activities for children, including family-friendly movie nights for kindergarten to fifth-grade students, middle school dances, Easter egg hunts and youth Christmas parties.

But at the end of the day, sports are what draw the fans.

“Down at VanPreter, we have a baseball league that is part of the Tri-City league, which includes East Alton, Wood River, Bethalto and Roxana,” Minogue said. “Baseball starts in late May and goes through mid-July. We have baseball games 3-4 nights a week. In the fall, we have soccer, and basketball takes place at the Keasler Complex around late December to early July. Registration for all sports can be found on our website.”

Although Minogue has seen visitors gather at the parks for birthday celebrations, family reunions and numerous other events throughout his two years as the park district’s assistant director, the biggest is by far the annual soap box derby.

This year marks the 24th annual derby on Sept. 9. The event began as a contribution to the celebration of the new Clark Bridge and takes place the Saturday after Labor Day. Mayor Joe Silkwood and the Board of Trustees dedicated their time and efforts to continue making it possible.

“Last year, we had around 150 kids,” Minogue said.

The park district also offers activities for senior citizens. Robin Carlton organizes and coordinates events, including an evening of entertainment with Elvis impersonator Steve Davis and a breakfast club for seniors on the last Wednesday of each month.

Parks and recreation areas are highly beneficial, Minogue said.

“Parks are a way for people to get out instead of sitting on the couch at home, playing video games all day,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong: I grew up playing video games myself, I’m part of that generation, but going outside and playing sports and building that camaraderie can be so much more meaningful.”

eastaltonvillage.org

