Oktoberfest generates $20,000 for mesothelioma research

Edwardsville-based law firm Gori Julian & Associates P.C. partnered with Global Brew Tap House once again to co-host Oktoberfest in Edwardsville City Park.

They announced Monday that the event raised $20,000 for mesothelioma research. Proceeds will be donated to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. Global Brew donated $1,500 of the total money raised from beer sales. The remaining funds were raised from sponsorships, a raffle for a trip to Germany and other activities at the Sept. 29 event.

MARF is a nonprofit charity organization dedicated to supporting families and victims of mesothelioma through education, advocacy, and research. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that affects mesothelial cells, a smooth membrane lining the chest, heart, lungs and abdomen. The most common cause of mesothelioma in the United States is asbestos.

“Planning this community-wide event is always a rewarding experience,” said Randy Gori, founding partner at the law firm. “It was a beautiful day at City Park, and we loved seeing so many area residents and guests come out to help us in supporting the fight against mesothelioma. Every year, more and more people join us to help spread awareness for this important cause, and we are so appreciative of everyone’s efforts and support.”

Companies throughout the region signed on as event sponsors. This year’s sponsors included Lanier Law Firm as the Black Forest Sponsor; Hurford Architects, Pohlman USA Court Reporting and Litigation and Kurowski Shultz LLC as Brandenburg Gate Sponsors; Town & Country Bank, First Mid Illinois Bank and Trust, Cork Tree Creative and Lucco Brown Threlkeld & Dawson LLP as Rhine River Sponsors; and Hobson & Bradley, Spencer Gear, Ronald G. Tays Law Office and Bella Milano as Prost Sponsors.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter