Older Adults Health Council surprises seniors with paid lunches

ALTON — The Older Adults Health Council hosted its first Pay it Forward event July 18 at Senior Services Plus in Alton.

More than 60 individuals were pleasantly surprised when they showed up to order lunch and found that it was paid for in advance.

The council decided to host the event as a way to give back to members of the community. The council spent nearly $300 during the lunch hour between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“Our group has had meetings take place at Senior Services Plus in Alton since the group’s inception, and we wanted to thank them for hosting us monthly,” council President Becky Hatlee said. “Since we were purchasing lunches through the School House Grill, the Pay it Forward event was also a way to make a donation to Senior Service Plus’ Meals on Wheels program.”

The council has been collaborating to provide information since 2008 to provide superior services to the local senior community. The council’s purpose is to offer education and information for building successful referral networks regarding senior social, personal, and health services. The group hosts annual health fairs in March and October.

Participants were able to sit down at sponsored tables and discover information about services available in the community.

Event sponsors included Home Instead Senior Care, Granite Nursing & Rehabilitation, Cambridge House of Maryville, Morning Glory Homecare, Senior Services Plus, Evergreen Place of Alton, AgeSmart Community Resources, Stearns Nursing & Rehabilitation, St. John’s Community Care, Cedarhurst Assisted Living & Memory Care, Eunice Smith Home, and Veterans Home Care.

facebook.com/olderadultshealthcouncil

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter