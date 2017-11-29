Olin employees less than merry with unpaid furlough

× Expand File photo The entrance to the Olin Winchester division.

EAST ALTON — Employees at Olin Corp. Winchester Division were recently informed of a week-long unpaid furlough right before the Christmas holiday. For many, the loss of wages will bring added hardship and disappointment into their homes during a time that’s expected to be fun, festive and full of fond memories.

After learning of the mandatory furlough, media inquiries resulted in an official company statement. Ted Zimmermann, vice president of human resources for Olin’s Winchester Division, provided a statement via email Nov. 22.

“The Winchester East Alton operations will temporarily shut down during the week of December 18, 2017, due to business conditions, and then remain closed for our regular holiday break,” Zimmermann said. “Normal operations will resume on January 2, 2018.”

An East Alton Winchester Division employee, who asked to remain unidentified, said during a recent phone interview, “Every year, there are two scheduled shutdown periods, one in July and one following Thanksgiving. This five-day plant-wide shutdown, from Dec. 18 through Dec. 22, is an added one. It was not scheduled.

“Employees were notified by general announcement last week; it was posted in writing,” the employee said. “With just barely one month’s notice, these five days of unpaid shutdown time were just added. Salaried employees will still get paid, but hourly employees will not.

“Most all of the Olin Winchester Division will be shut down, and we were told that any employee needed during the shutdown would be notified by their foreman,” the employee said.

The employee also said the general foremen told employees they had no idea why the company was having the added shutdown.

“If this is an effort of savings, then why are several employees scheduled for 12-hour shifts when the shutdown is over?” the employee said.

Union representatives had not responded to voice and email messages as of press time.

