On safari: Godfrey’s jungle in the corn

Visitors to the 2018 Great Godfrey Maze have the chance to experience their own real-life game, first made popular in the 1995 movie “Jumanji” and revisited in the 2017 standalone sequel “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

The theme this year plays mostly on the 2017 movie, with many of the maze volunteers and staff dressing the part. Open on weekends now through Oct. 28, it offers something for everyone to create truly memorable experiences.

The 19th annual Fall Corn Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the maze within Robert E. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane in Godfrey.

Todd Strubhart, Godfrey’s director of parks and recreation, encourages everyone coming to the festival to show off their favorite fall or jungle-themed attire as they take part in the full day of festivities at this family-friendly, alcohol-free attraction.

“Food vendors will be on site from 11 a.m. to 6 or 6:30 that evening,” Strubhart said. “We’ll have the other activities going all day and into the evening, including our popular cow train, jumping pillows and zipline. Nerdy the balloon twister, another favorite, will be on hand, and we have lots of other reasons for you and your entire family to be here and enjoy the day.”

The annual fall festival includes a corn on the cob eating contest at noon, a treasure hunt in the corn crib for ages 11 and younger with some exciting treasures to be uncovered, and live music by Back in the Saddle from 3 to 5 p.m.

“We will also have a Little Miss and Mr. Maze contest, with divisions for 2- to 4-year-olds, 5- to 7-year-olds, and 8- to 10-year-olds,” he said.

Other scheduled special days on this season’s calendar are Scout Day on Sept. 23, where area Boy and Girl Scouts can earn an activity badge; Military and First Responders Appreciation Day on Oct. 6, Kids Fest on Oct. 13, and Dog Days at the Maze on Oct. 28. Strubhart added there will be a kid-friendly scary movie showing on Oct. 27; the movie selection is still to be determined.

“And the haunting begins on October 5th,” he noted.

That’s the date the additional haunted maze opens up for visitors. Haunting hours will be from dark (around 7 p.m.) to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 27. The haunted maze is not recommended for children younger than 10, as it is designed and intended to scare.

One new feature this season, in addition to the maze itself and its theme, that Strubhart was particularly excited to talk about and share with visitors is the vortex tunnel.

“It is 20 feet long, with black lights and strobes going, and it is in constant motion at about 3 miles per hour. It has a see-through board, or plank, that you move along, and you get thrown a bit off balance when you walk through. It’s just so much fun.”

A 15-foot-tall, 200-foot-long zipline was another attraction Strubhart was excited to talk about. To experience the zipline, a rider must be at least 3 feet tall and weigh less than 195 pounds. Other popular features returning this year include the cow train, corn crib, hay wagon ride and jumping pillow. And for the younger kids, there is also a mini hay bale maze that is just one bale high, offering an easy way for the little ones to enjoy their time at the maze.

“The great thing about the Great Godfrey Maze experience is that it brings the community together each year,” Strubhart said. “It brings social recreation back to the community and back to families.”

The maze is also available for private rentals, company picnics and private tours outside of the normal operating hours. The charge for a private rental is $100 for two hours plus $3 per person with a minimum of 100 people in attendance. Also offered are three birthday party packages: the Go Bananas package at $150, Jungle Experience with lunch at $175, or Extreme Safari with lunch at $200. There is a 15-child minimum; for more information, contact Jordan at the parks and recreation office.

“I think any kid would love this, and the parents have a destination party for their kids that takes care of all the entertaining for them,” Strubhart said. School field trips are available throughout the school week during the maze season Tuesdays through Fridays. Scouts, youth groups and parties of 15 or more are also welcome to visit the maze during normal operating hours at special rates with advance reservations.

Regular hours are 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the maze opens after dark. Each visitor is required to have a flashlight to help navigate the twists and turns; flashlights are available for purchase or visitors can bring their own.

The Haunted Maze opens on Oct. 5, and runs from dark until 10 p.m. each Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 27.

For information, schedule changes and updates, including weather-related cancellations, visit Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department and Great Godfrey Maze Facebook page or website. Notice of schedule changes can also be accessed through their hotline, (618) 466-1483, ext. 3.

