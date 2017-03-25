On the cusp

An anonymous donor sponsored a town hall March 19 to give Hartford residents the opportunity to meet all the candidates vying for mayor, village clerk, and three village trustee seats during the upcoming April 4 election.

Stressing the fact that the town hall was not a debate, moderator Steve Jankowski began the event by acknowledging accusations have been "flying back and forth” and calling for civility.

"There will be no name-calling and no screaming from the audience," Jankowski said. "I am here to make sure this stays civil. This group is running for elected office. They obviously care about the village of Hartford."

The town hall was split into two halves, the first of which featured candidates responding to a series of questions asked by Jankowski. During the second part of the night, questions came from the crowd of voters, which filled almost every available seat at the Hartford Community Center.

Hartford's greatest challenge

Current Village Clerk and clerk candidate Amy Martin said the challenges Hartford faces are mostly financial.

"I think the budget is our biggest issue right now," Martin said. "One of the things I've done since I've been village clerk is to look for ways for us to save money. I have helped the village save about $5,000 a month on the medical insurance. We extended our copy contract and saved money on that per month. We are switching some phone and internet things around, and all these little things are adding up to at least help somewhat with the budget on a month-to-month basis."

Opponent Chessie Brame, Hartford's part-time police and water clerk, agreed finances are an issue, but she also had other concerns.

"I agree with what everyone has said so far about the finances, but from the position of the village clerk, I feel that transparency is what needs to be worked on," Brame said. "There is no reason why a village trustee citizen or mayor should not know about a meeting or a notice that's been posted. I want to help maintain a website and be able to put these meetings on there. And then I will make sure that I take the most thorough and accurate meeting minutes that I can, and I would like to make them available for the public to see because I know a lot of people cannot attend these meetings and still need to be informed."

Mayoral candidate, Trustee and Finance Committee Chairperson Kristie Luebbert said controlling finances is important, but maintaining infrastructure is also necessary.

"I have to agree with the budgets and finances; however, if we do not maintain and update our infrastructure in this town, it is going to end up costing us more in the long run," Luebbert said. "There are expenses that are going to have to go out and be utilized in order to better the situation right now. With our city sewer situation and the price increases with Wood River Township for sewer, we have to increase our tax base. If we get everything updated and cleaned up in this town, then our ability to bring in new businesses will transpire."

Mayoral candidate and retired Hartford Public Works Department Foreman James “Jim” Hickerson said the village is in dire financial straits.

"The village has overspent $2.5 million over the last four years," Hickerson said. "Currently, they are $319,000 in the red since May 1. The tower has lost $176,000 in the last three years. We need to watch the finances. As mayor, I personally will watch where every dollar is spent and keep track of it, and we will get this thing fixed. I will pledge open access to the mayor's office for comments and concerns. My telephone number and my email will be open 24-hours a day. I pledge to encourage new businesses to come to town ... I would also encourage a bucket brigade and form a committee to help people clean up their property that aren't able to do it."

Mayoral priorities

Hickerson sees making payroll and preventing job losses as issues he would address during the first 100 days as mayor if elected.

"We have to do everything we can to keep people from losing their jobs in the future," Hickerson said. "At this rate, at the pace that the village is going, in 18 to 24 months, the village is not going to be able to make payroll. It is just that simple. We've got to watch where the money is being spent. Don't start any new projects. Let's take care of what we've got going and see if we can get just to the break-even point on some of these. If we can't get to the break-even point, then we are really going to be in trouble and going to have to make some changes."

Luebbert wants to reach out to Hartford citizens and begin collaborating if elected.

"Within my first 100 days, I would like to have citizen meetings, trustee meetings, and get the community together to find out what we want to do as a community, as a whole, to make this better," Luebbert said. "This is not something that needs to be decided upon by one committee or one mayor or one set of trustees. It needs to be decided by this village as a whole how you want us to move forward for you. I know the finances don't look good. However, we have to spend money to maintain, or we are going to have more issues in the end."

Questions from the audience

Hartford resident Linda Stufflebean asked about the fiscal viability of the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower, which costs the village approximately $50,000 a year to be maintained and operated by an outside organization.

"What would you do to bring the tower finances back into the black?" Stufflebean asked.

"We've got to get that tower to break even for the village to break even," Hickerson said. "We've got to run that tower in-house with current employees that we now have."

Luebbert did not agree with Hickerson. She said the $51,000 a year spent on the tower covers all of the marketing, employees and legal issues.

"We're having a hard enough time getting volunteers down there as it is now, and if we pull other employees that have a job to do to work down there, how is that going to benefit us as a village?" Luebbert asked.

Tax increment financing

Hartford resident Jim Barzee voiced his concerns over the spending of TIF district funding on infrastructure maintenance.

"The vast majority that I pay on my property tax goes toward TIFs ... as I understand it, the TIF money is primarily used in order to create tax incentives for businesses to come to town, and I don't remember the last time I saw a new business came to town," Barzee said. "And so I have asked the questions: where is my tax dollars going and what's that TIF money being used for? I have been informed that some of the money has been used toward infrastructure projects, which I understand if that is the case. But, I have heard about a couple projects that we have used TIF money for that I question whether or not we should have been using it for that ... give us an explanation of what is going on with the TIFs. Are there any plans in the works to increase revenue in this town?"

Luebbert said the village has set up a business district by the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower, but the land is owned by another party, not the village.

"We are kind of at their mercy," Luebbert said. "It is not available for us to sell."

Hickerson said he wanted to bring a Dollar General to Hartford and mentioned a lot near Casey's as a potential location.

"This is an ideal spot right here off of Route 3 ... we could give it to them, if we wanted them to build there," Hickerson said. "You've got to have an incentive to get people to come in."

Trustee candidate and electrical engineer Chris Fulkerson said infrastructure improvement is of the utmost importance when enticing businesses to move into town.

"I manage a department for a pharmaceutical manufacturer, and I will say this, if the infrastructure in town goes downhill, and that includes the police department and fire department, if we start having problems with our infrastructure, we will never ever be able to bring a new business in," Fulkerson said. "We do have to maintain that infrastructure to bring businesses in, and yes, it does look that TIF money shouldn't be used for that, but without those key things, you will not get a business in."

Trustee candidate and Hartford Assembly of God Pastor David Fields suggested working with franchise owners to draw in new businesses.

"I think we need to get the trustees, the leadership, the mayoral candidates out meeting with franchise owners and finding ways to incentivize them," Fields said. "Mayoral candidate Hickerson makes a very excellent point, if we've got the property that we can use, that we do have the right to, we shouldn't wait for those companies to come to us. We need to go to those companies."

Requesting bids to cut costs

Hartford resident Christina Willeford asked the candidates if they would be willing to bid out new contracts for the village attorney, mechanic and engineer as a way to save money.

Both Luebbert and Hickerson said bidding out contracts would be an appropriate way to reduce Hartford's spending.

Vacant buildings

Hartford resident Dave Phillips expressed his concern about the empty buildings and homes in the village.

"They are very ripe for anybody that wants to come by and maybe do some hiding or squatting," Phillips said.

Fields said Apex Oil, the company that owns most of the vacant properties, does check on them to make sure they are secure.

"But they have had them broken into," Fields said. "We need to enforce ordinances."

Fulkerson agreed with Fields.

"Unfortunately, we don't own them, the city doesn't own them, but what we can do is enforce the building code on them," Fulkerson said. "If we can get the houses back up to the shape that us as homeowners keep our houses, then they won't look as dilapidated, and people won't know they are empty."

Hickerson said the major issue is a declining population.

"We have over 90 empty houses in town," Hickerson said. "How many Apex owns of those, I have no idea. But this town is in bad shape with the decrease in population, and we need to do something."

Luebbert said Apex Oil is trying to remedy the situation.

"Apex wants to remediate this problem as bad as we do," Luebbert said. "They want to be able to put these houses back on the market. And that's what they are working with us toward. It's not an overnight solution, and they'll tell you that, flat out. This is going to an extensive project... They (Apex) are trying to work with us as a community and leave it as clean as possible to where things can get better."

Hiring a new officer

Marsha Moore, the wife of Hartford police officer Daniel Geil, noted that an officer would soon be retiring from Hartford's force and asked what plans were being made to replace the retiree.

Trustee candidate and incumbent Trustee Bernie Caldwell said a new officer would be hired when the time is right.

"That would have to be addressed by the committee and the board," Caldwell said. "We can't hire another person right now. You just don't bring a person in until you need them. So, until the time we need them, we're going to have to wait. We will be taking applications."

"After April 14, you're going to need them," Moore said. "Have you even advertised?"

"We haven't advertised yet, but we have applications," Caldwell said.

Community service

Hartford resident Jason Denton wanted to know what the mayoral candidates had done for the village in the last five years.

"I want to know in the past five years what are three items that you have heartfelt done for the betterment of this community?" Denton asked.

Hickerson said he that was a loaded question for him.

"I have been retired for 10 years, and I had a lot of people ask me to run for mayor," Hickerson said. "And, after I took a look at the finances, I could see why they did. But, let me tell you something, you go back 20 years and I could fill up a blackboard with what I've done for this town and that includes coaching and the beautification committee and scouts ... But the last five years I have been retired, and I did what most people do while they are retired — not a darn thing."

Luebbert said she had done several things for the community, recently, especially for children.

"I have been the director of the day camp that serves our community children for the past six years," Luebbert said. "This is something that was asked of me to do, so I took it over myself. It takes a week's vacation to do it. Only because I know how much it means to our community children. Last year alone, 460 community service hours were given to the high school students who helped with the program. To me, that is huge."

She also mentioned her involvement with the parents' club and the sustainability garden she is helping create.

Chemetco property

Hartford resident Cindy Knight asked about the property south of the village. This property was once home to the Chemetco copper-smelting plant, which closed more than 15 years ago after receiving a $3.8 million federal fine for illegally dumping metal-filled wastewater.

Knight asked what the candidates are doing to draw businesses onto this property.

"Recently we annexed 346 acres, which once encompassed Chemetco," Luebbert said. "We were land-locked to the point that it was either Granite City was getting that property or the village itself was. What it cost to annex was $150,000. This was to bore under the highway, under the railroad tracks, to get them potable water. This was a requirement by the EPA for them to finish this project. They have six years remaining, and their goal is to get it cleaned up, get it approved by the EPA and start selling that property, which would be a huge increase in business taxation. Once they tap into the water, they will also be paying for water from the village itself."

Hickerson thinks annexing the property may have been a risky move.

"I was against that from the start, and the reason I was against it is because the village is gambling with money they don't have," Hickerson said. "If you had the money to gamble for that, no problem."

Hickerson went on to say the $150,000 was more like $180,000 after figuring in other costs like the consultant fee paid to set up the TIF district. He also said it could be 10 to 20 years before that property can be developed.

"Once a property has been deemed contaminated, not many people are going to want to buy it," Hickerson said.

Former mayor of Hartford (1981-1989) and audience member Charles Hendricks disagreed with Hickerson.

"Any time you can enlarge your city; you need to enlarge it," Hendricks said. "I don't care if there is water underneath it or whatever, there’s gas underneath Hartford, but we live with it ... That's a lot of property ... And if we can get that before Granite City, we'll be money ahead. Always go for money."

Employee insurance costs

Former village clerk (2009-2015) Tanya Kinder cited the insurance costs the village pays for all employees and their families as a major concern and specifically asked Hickerson how he planned on reducing the costs.

"It is going to have to be a board decision, and that decision is going to be made in executive session," Hickerson said. "I can't make that decision myself. It's got to be the board members coming putting their heads together and coming up with a plan."

After the town hall, current Village Clerk Amy Martin said she helped negotiate the insurance costs down from more than $27,000 a month to a little more than $19,000 a month by seeking bids.

A closer look at the village trustee candidates

Each village trustee candidate had the opportunity to speak to why Hartford’s citizens should vote for them.

"I would be willing to work with the board members and the new mayor to start getting Hartford moving in a better direction," Hartford public librarian Christina Hayes said. "To try to get roads, streets and issues that need taken care of done, spend less on things that are not needed and spend more on things that are important to the village. I just want to make Hartford a better village, a place that people want to live."

"I care about the community," Airgas branch manager Jamie Harrop said. "We all care about each other. I am willing to work as hard as we have to work as a full board to make this city great and make it financially stable and just become one to make sure the community benefits everybody."

"I do have the experience of dealing with $10 million budgets," Natoli electrical engineer Chris Fulkerson said. "I do that in my personal life. I have a lot of flexibility in my private life. I was off half the day Friday. I can work from home. So, I will be accessible to the residents ... I've already been out talking with a lot of you, and I will be back around to touch on some of the things I've seen tonight ... I have the experience financially, and I want to make this village thrive again."

"I have fiscally reduced deficits in both the profit and the nonprofit sector," Pastor David Fields said. "In the nonprofit sector, I reduced our deficit by 61 percent in one calendar year, and that was done by sitting down and having difficult conversations with the people I needed to have conversations with because you are going to have to be willing to do that ... I will hold myself to a high standard."

"I have been on the board," said Bernie Caldwell, a current trustee who retired from the Ford Motor Company. "I have the experience, been able to talk to people and listen to people, what they have to say and work with them. I would love to continue to work with the people and the village board."

To learn more about Hartford's mayoral candidates, visit http://advantagenews.com/news/hartford-to-elect-new-mayor-april-4/ to read previous coverage on the race.

