On the road again

ALTON — The drive home from the states to Canada, passing a serene and beautiful Lake Erie, reminds recording artist Tia McGraff the world is still full of good things about which to write.

“We are driving a road van, and we have our dog with us,” Tia says, refusing to let the barking orders of the GPS in the background take away from the moment with nature. “It is such a beautiful day … it is sunny here and just so pretty.”

Every day, she says she tries to bring a little piece of that serenity into her shows, now more than ever.

“We were at a music festival during the election last year, seeing how people would get so revved up, and this past year … oh my gosh,” she says. “I don’t want people to get their heads into all of that, so we have been choosing our setlist carefully.

“It is almost like our music is serving as an outlet for people; it is more of a release, and we are not talking politics at all. Just have fun and enjoy the music.”

And enjoy it people are. Calling this last tour a success, folk music performer McGraff, along with her musical partner, singer-songwriter-producer (and husband) Tommy Parham, is heading home for a quick rest before coming back this way on another short tour.

On Dec. 7, the duo will perform “Listen, It’s Christmas” beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton. The setting is an ideal match for the couple — unconventional and intimate, refusing to conform to industry standards and expectations.

Tia and Tommy met in Nashville, Tenn., in 1999, where each had relocated (Tia from Canada, Tommy from L.A.) to pursue their individual musical careers. The romantic and professional sparks were instant, and out of this collaboration a new, folksy sound was born.

“I get compared to Gordon Lightfoot, and when you are talking about people from Canada, that is a huge compliment and very flattering,” Tia says. “When you listen to a lot of today’s pop, it’s very acoustic-based and folksy. I think everything comes full circle.”

Frustrated with being pigeonholed as “country artists,” the couple packed up and relocated to Canada in 2007, feeling an instant freedom to explore a new musical landscape (or, as Tia puts it, you just have to “stay true to what you do and trust the timing.”).

Truly a step of faith, as the music industry is being thrown about in a cyclone of uncertainty as it searches for a new foundation while independent artists anxiously wait to see what happens when the dust settles.

“People are just not paying for music anymore, so that presents a challenge,” Tia says. “In Nashville, not only are songwriters asked to play for nothing, but to donate tips, as well.”

“A good start would be to begin paying for streaming,” Tommy says. “If a radio station spins your record, the writer gets (credit and compensation), but if a song is streamed, they get nothing. That needs to change.”

“Right now, as part of the independent music world, we don’t get any royalties as the artist,” Tia adds. “The people that get those royalties are publishers. In Europe, the performers get a royalty. If they started to do that here, that would really help sustain the performers.”

As the couple discusses and debates the current landscape and the struggles for musicians to carve out a career in an industry that is fighting to stay alive, it is apparent more than ever that the art, not a paycheck, is what keeps true artists believing in what they do and what they give to the world around them.

“Every day, we get to go out and make music,” Tia says. “So many of our friends are packing it in; we are just going to keep making music that makes people happy and makes us happy.”

The journey of Jake the Cheeseburger Hound

During a songwriting dry spell, country-folk artist Tia McGraff found a new outlet, one that had been smoldering on the back burner for years.

“It has always been a dream of mine to write a children’s book — I just didn’t know when or where that would happen. But I knew something would present itself,” Tia says. “A song is a 3-minute movie, and you have a formula and learn how to make a song work. When I started writing this book, it really helped me go back and look at my songwriting, as well.”

For years, Jake, an 11-year-old cross between a husky and an Australian shepherd, has claimed his spot as a member of the family. Eager to prove his chops on the music circuit, he often travels on tour with Tia and (husband and musical partner) Tommy Parham, where he is treated to cheeseburgers and Chicken McNuggets.

Tia knew right away that Jake’s story on the road would make a great book.

“We rescued Jake at the pound, and he likes going on the road with us — he’s a very special dog,” she says. “While at a music festival, we were talking with other artists, and many of them had the same story — how important their dogs are to them, and how they really ground us when we are on the road.

“I thought, well, Jake has so many cool stories, and if I tell the life of a musician through a dog’s eyes, wouldn’t that be cool for kids? Tommy was the one who really pushed me to start writing.”

An international endeavor, “Jake the Road Dawg,” self-published and accompanied by a music CD, took shape as it was written throughout England, Scotland and North America, finding its own winding path through Tia’s pen.

“I gave it to a couple of friends of mine who are teachers, and they told me it really gives kids who are searching to fit in at school or maybe as part of a blended family a message of positivity, hope and courage,” she says.

Book readings have now been added to the tour.

“It’s been really awesome,” Tia says. “Sometimes local veterans will bring in rescue dogs, or sometimes we are able to raise money for local humane societies. It has been a great experience.

“Sometimes, people will listen to music for now and then move on, but books often really shape who we are. We recently did a reading and played a song at one of the events, and we had a little girl, about 10 years old, who came up and bought the book and said, ‘I will never sell this book!’

“I was so touched.”

For more information and to purchase the book and CDs, visit McGraff’s website. To purchase tickets at $10 apiece for the Dec. 7 show, which features new and holiday music as well as selections from Tia’s latest release, “Crazy Beautiful” at JAC, visit the arts center’s website.

