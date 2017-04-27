On the run

× Expand Runners prepare to compete in the inaugural Color Run For Vets last year at Civic Park in Granite City.

GRANITE CITY — The Color Run For Vets is back for another year.

The second annual 5,000-kilometer (3.1-mile) race, sponsored by the Granite City Rotary and the Granite City Business Foundry, is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Civic Park.

The fee is $25 per person or $75 for a family of four. Medals will be given to the top two for males and females in each category — seniors, age 40-60, age 16-40 and 16-and-younger. There were 92 runners in last year’s race.

“Last year, we donated $3,500 to the Wounded Warriors, so we wanted to do this again,” said Tom Cholevik, president of the Granite City Rotary.

The proceeds will go toward Climb for PTSD, a Fairview Heights-based organization that raises awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder and generates money to help people dealing with the chronic anxiety disorder.

“There’s a lot that we don’t understand about PTSD,” Cholevik said. “What they do is they search for not just veterans, but for first responders and people who have been abused during PTSD. So they’re searching for individuals, mainly vets, who have PTSD. It’s a bad situation to be in.”

The mental health problem develops after people experience or witness a life-threatening event. There are more than 3 million U.S. cases per year.

“A lot of people don’t want to admit that they have a psychological problem,” Cholevik said. “They’re big, tough guys and big, tough guys don’t want to admit they have a problem. I will probably do the fundraiser for Climb for PTSD for the next several years.”

The president said the event helps prevent veterans from having longer wait times for appointments at Veterans Administration hospitals.

“When they go to the VA, it takes six months to get an appointment,” he said. “Then you’re in an appointment for a couple of hours and nothing happens for an extended period of time. What Climb for PTSD does is the individual actually stays with them for a two- or three-week stay so they can make some forward progress with that individual.”

Linas Grybinas, founder of Climb For PTSD, plans to participate in the run, Cholevik said.

“Four times a year, he will take an individual they have helped,” he said. “Linas weighs about 165 pounds and he’ll take an individual who maybe weighs my weight, 225 or 230, and he fireman’s carries that individual to Cahokia Mounds. He does that because he wants people to know how dedicated he is helping these vets.”

Students from St. Elizabeth Parish will climb a 27-foot-wall during the school’s field day at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4. The event also will raise money for Climb for PTSD.

“I reached out to Karen Jakich at St. Elizabeth School and brought in Linas and she said we would like to have the wall and we would like to raise $1,000 for the vets,” Cholevik said. “So that money has been raised and those kids will be able to climb the wall and get a little knowledge of what PTSD is and get a little education that way.”

climbforptsd.org/registration

