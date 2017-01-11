One era ends, another begins

× Expand ERIC STAUFFER DARK HORSE ART WOR

Owner Chris Keidel confirmed on Monday night that he is permanently closing the Big Muddy Pub at the end of the month. Located at 204 State Street in downtown Alton, Keidel said the establishment has been there for 11 years, and he’s been running it for more than 5 of those.

“We are closing the Big Muddy Pub forever,” said Keidel, “We just couldn’t continue to endure the flooding, drugs, and violence such as the recent gun fire.”

However, Keidel has plans to be back in business soon, and right up the hill from the Big Muddy Pub. Plans are underway to develop his new place, to be located at 554 East Broadway, the site formerly open as Shakers and as Jazz on Broadway. A name has not yet been chosen nor has an opening date been set.

“The new venue is a better floor plan and in better shape without sacrificing the character and charm. The new location still has wonderful exposed brick and beams. I haven’t quite figured out a name for the new place, but it will reflect our love of the river and Alton,” Keidel said.