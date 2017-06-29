One lucky dog

× Expand Photo by Frank Prager Deb Crisswell, president of Pound Pets Inc., holds Tiki, a stray found running next to the Granite City Walmart. Brandy Marconi is providing a foster home for the dog.

Because of the efforts of an animal rescue organization and a chain of helpful people, a stray puppy running loose outside of the Granite City Walmart is finding a home.

Deb Crisswell is president of Pound Pets Inc., a no-kill animal rescue center in Granite City established in 2010. It has partnered with Granite City Animal Control since January 2015, helping animals brought to them by the city’s animal control organization.

Crisswell received a call about a dog that had been running loose next to the Walmart for several days.

“They told me they had been feeding her but couldn’t catch her,” she says.

The small brown mixed-breed puppy had been seen in the area by a number of people. She went to the site where the dog had been sighted but could not initially find it. When she finally did find her, Crisswell could not catch her.

“I eventually laid down in the grass near her and gradually worked my way closer,” she says. “It took about half an hour before I was finally able to touch her.”

Crisswell says once she was finally able to catch the dog, it calmed down.

Mary Parker, who Crisswell says is a rescue friend of Pound Pets, provided the initial foster care for the dog. Foster care provides a home for animals until they are permanently adopted. The foster care affords the animals food and a place to live in addition to socialization with other animals.

The friendly, playful canine is named Tiki. Brandy Marconi of Arnold, Mo., is providing a foster home for the puppy.

“We have two dogs and one cat, all rescue animals,” she says.

Crisswell says Tiki is just one of about 1,000 dogs for which Pound Pets facilitates foster care, adoption, rescue and reclamation services every year. She notes there has been no case where an animal has had to be euthanized since her organization’s partnering with Granite City Animal Control.

Pound Pets provides a number of services. They are responsible for the animals brought directly to them by the community as well as all dogs and cats handed over from the animal control team. They are also involved in a community outreach program, helping to provide pet food to families with pets who cannot afford it.

In addition, the organization spays and neuters feral cats.

“Our goal is to prevent animals from having to be euthanized,” Crisswell says.

She says thanks to the organization’s efforts, Granite City is completely no-kill and there is a broad effort to move toward no-kill for animals in the surrounding municipalities. The Pound Pets website states they have not lost an adoptable dog in five years.

Crisswell explains that while Pound Pets started partnering with Granite City Animal Control in January 2015, it took about a year before then to complete the agreement.

“Mayor (Ed) Hagnauer was a big help in the effort,” she says.

The Pound Pets facility at 2900 Missouri Ave. in Granite City provides beds, blankets, toys, play time outside and quality food to the animals while they locate foster and adoption homes.

Crisswell explains the organization relies heavily on donations from the community to provide their services.

“We have about 15 volunteers who help here at the facility,” she says.

Information about the services provided and their outreach program as well as how the community can donate and get involved with helping the animals can be found on their website and Facebook page.

Crisswell says contacting Pound Pets Inc. can be done either through the web, or directly via email at poundpetsinc@gmail.com.

poundpetsinc.com