One man’s legacy shaped many lives

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Capt. Benjamin Godfrey (left) and Gen. James Semple visited with approximately 60 guests enjoying the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail fundraiser dinner Oct. 25 at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall. Godfrey was portrayed by Alton actor John Meehan, with fellow actor Kerry Miller taking on the role of Semple. Both Godfrey and Semple have left indelible marks all over the region, but Semple’s story is a bit lesser-known than Godfrey’s.

One prominent historical figure that shaped this region’s history for centuries to come would first make and lose three fortunes along his journeys here. From the early 1830s to about 1860, Benjamin Franklin Godfrey was undeniably an economic catalyst for the Alton and Godfrey area. In fact, the community once known as Monticello and the mansion first built in Scarritt’s Prairie now carry on his story as today’s village of Godfrey and Godfrey Mansion.

Godfrey was renowned as a fearless visionary, and the legacy he left still stands prominently despite the 156 years since his death in 1862.

Godfrey pioneered the arrival of the railroad to this region, helping to first charter the Alton & Sangamon Railroad. He also platted the community that now bears his name, the village of Godfrey.

Godfrey had also been blessed with eight daughters from his two marriages, as well as three sons, who survived to adulthood. It was his daughters’ influence that shaped what was perhaps Godfrey’s most prolific vision: “Educate a man and you educate an individual; educate a woman and you educate a family.” First scoffed at by neighbors and colleagues, “Godfrey’s folly” would become Monticello Female Seminary, evolving into Monticello College before becoming Lewis and Clark Community College in 1970.

Those are just a few of his numerous successes after leaving a career that began at sea at age 9. Godfrey had a few close friends by his side with some notoriety as well, such as newspaper editor and abolitionist Elijah Parish Lovejoy, who was murdered in Alton for his stand against slavery. There was also Abraham Lincoln, who served as Godfrey’s personal attorney.

The Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail Committee continues to work to ensure Godfrey’s legacy is not forgotten.

“We are working to build a live and meaningful storyline about a man and his work,” said committee chairman Zeke Jabusch of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council during the fundraiser dinner Oct. 25.

Jabusch recognized the many benefactors that have supported the project so far. Approximately $67,000 of the committee’s $90,000 goal had been raised to date. He also talked about the milestones reached, including the Oct. 28 installation of a new iron fence around the gravesite of Benjamin Godfrey at the Godfrey City Cemetery. A children’s book has also been published that tells Godfrey’s story, and a 20-minute biographical video has also been produced to preserve his legacy as well as an information brochure.

Next steps along the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail include the installation of nine historical markers along the trail. Jabusch announced that the markers would be purchased by the end of the month and installed before the end of the year or shortly after.

The committee also plans to set up the Benjamin Godfrey Perpetuation program, designed to support student entrepreneurial endeavors, student studies and educational enhancements. The creation of a Captain Ben Society will further support efforts to maintain, educate and continue to promote the legacy of Captain Godfrey.

Among those in attendance at the dinner to enjoy performances by Alton area actors John Meehan as Benjamin Godfrey and Kerry Miller as Gen. James Semple were Godfrey descendants Thelma Arnold and Cathy Arnold.

Semple’s story is lesser known than Godfrey’s, but still had quite an impact on shaping the Riverbend. Godfrey and Semple had much in common. They were both veterans of the War of 1812, and Semple had moved to Alton in 1836, Godfrey just a few years earlier in 1832.

One shared commonality among the men, though, ended in stark contrast. What was referred to as “Godfrey’s folly” became the successful reality known first as Monticello Female Seminary. But “Semple’s folly” never saw success. The large steam locomotive he developed a few years before Godfrey’s mark on the rail industry instead got stuck in a hole near Carlinville and was left abandoned alongside the road. Semple would later experience significant local success, however, by platting the quaint Jersey County town of Elsah in 1853.

Upon conclusion of the evening’s entertaining and educational program, Jabusch said there is still a great need for support from anyone who has an interest in Godfrey, his legacy, or in perpetuating the spirit of entrepreneurship and discovery that Godfrey embodied.

Donations are tax-deductible and should be made payable to E.E. Foundation-Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail. They can be mailed to P.O. Box 306, Godfrey, IL 62035. For more information, visit the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council’s website.

Hitting the trail

Markers will be placed at: