One o'clock shadow

In March 1953, the world held its first World Contact Day, where believers in both telepathy and alien life on other planets attempted to use their minds to send an extrasensory message into space.

Beginning with the now-famous opening line “Calling occupants of interplanetary craft…,” the message was “sent,” and then the people looked to the skies, hoping for a sign that the universe reaches beyond our little world, just as they have been searching for millennia.

This Monday, everyone will once again be looking to the skies, but this time there is no doubt the universe will give us one heck of a show.

What is it?

Unless you have been hiding under a rock, you have been bombarded with features and news clips about the upcoming eclipse (or, as some people call it, the Super Bowl of the Skies) from newspapers, magazines and social media, as well as The History Channel, CNN, NatGeo, and a myriad of other channels.

But have you tuned in long enough to actually learn what is happening? In a nutshell, the moon is passing between the sun and the Earth. Although it is dark and mysterious (with an equally dark and mysterious name-an “occultation”), it is a perfectly natural phenomenon. The temperature will drop. Insects will begin buzzing, but birds may fall silent. Larger animals may freak out a little and seek shelter.

Unlike a partial eclipse, an annular eclipse (when the moon appears smaller, creating a “sun ring” around the moon) or a hybrid eclipse, Monday will feature a total eclipse for two minutes or more in many areas (nearly three minutes for Carbondale, Ill.; more than a minute for us), meaning the sun will be completely obscured by the dark silhouette of the moon. This will be the first time since 1918 that a total solar eclipse will pass across the entire continental U.S. (our next one will be in 2505…mark your calendars now).

Don’t blink or you will miss it — the moon will zoom across the area at about 1,900 miles per hour.

Total eclipses are rare and often described as a “once-in-a-lifetime” event, occurring somewhere on the Earth only once about every 18 months, making a total eclipse visible twice in one spot for a living person virtually impossible.

“A total eclipse is a rare event, so I highly recommend taking the opportunity to watch it this coming Monday,” Lewis and Clark Community College physical sciences instructor Joseph Genslinger says. “Many appear in remote areas for a short duration of time. A total solar eclipse occurring in one location occurs on average approximately every 375 years.”

While many experts are suggesting people in the Riverbend travel south to areas such as Festus, Mo., to get the full effect for the longest possible duration, there are scores of local opportunities to watch the eclipse, including eclipse-watching parties (see accompanying article for more details).

And unless our local meteorologists are wrong, the weather looks promising for a great view.

The history

Not everyone in history has seen this phenomenon as benign, however.

Most often in less scientific eras, eclipses were seen as omens. They are rumored to have stopped battles, made time stand still, and brought about the punishment and execution of sorcerers and astronomers who either failed to predict the occurrence or were blamed for bringing it to fruition. Religious historians have even claimed the darkness experienced during the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was actually a total solar eclipse.

“Eclipses have surprised, horrified, and fascinated human beings for thousands of years, viewed as dreadful curses or fortuitous blessings,” Ethical Society of St. Louis Outreach Director James Croft says. “When we learn how people throughout history have viewed the solar eclipse, we uncover the fears and hopes of our ancestors — and come to understand ourselves a little better, too.”

In 1715, astronomer and meteorologist Edmund Halley accurately predicted the eclipse that year, paving the way for a more scientific study of the sun and the rotation of the Earth. In the years since, a deeper understanding of our universe has shed light on something previously seen as magical or demonic.

The total solar eclipse of 1918 crossed all the way from Washington to Florida, and newspapers were quick to alleviate superstitions and fears still prevalent. While scientists scrambled with new and ever-evolving cameras and spectrographs to catch the image, sketch artists did their best to capture the eclipse by hand for readers.

Civilizations past do not have the market on alternative viewpoints on the eclipse. Many groups still see the occurrence as a sign of the end times, or something even worse. In religious circles, some see it as a sign from God, such as evangelist Michael Parker, who writes in “Prophecies of the End Times” that it will signal God’s return.

“I think (it) is human nature to be fascinated with natural phenomena, whether it’s something as common as a sunrise/sunset, full moon, or something less common and more dramatic like meteor showers, comets, or eclipses,” Joseph Genslinger says. “It’s part of our nature to want to understand these phenomena and how everything works in the large scheme of things.”

“I do think the eclipse has the potential to be a unifying event,” Croft adds. “It reminds us that we all share this tiny space rock, hurtling through the cosmos, and that there are natural forces greater than any of us which affect our lives. We didn’t create the eclipse, and we couldn’t stop it even if we wanted to, so it reminds us that we are all subject to nature’s whims. All we can do is look up in wonder, together.”

