One Per Day exhibit coming to Alton

ALTON | Have you ever tried to do one specific thing every day, for a year?

That is what Angel Brame accomplished in her exhibition One Per Day: A Year of Small Decisions that will be displayed from June 6 to July 1 in the Main Gallery at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway.

There will be a Gallery Talk with the artist at 2 p.m. June 30 and the closing reception will follow from 5-7 p.m. that evening. All are invited to see this show sponsored by WBGZ 94.3.

The exhibit consists of one small ceramic piece created every day for a full year beginning Jan. 1, 2017. Each vessel is small, approximately four by six inches or less. Each piece pours in some way and consists of a combination of wheel-thrown and hand-built pieces. Each vessel was numbered and documented digitally during each step of the process.

The project’s goal was to encourage a small and disciplined amount of creativity every day, make decisions regarding shape, form, function, and aesthetics on an unusually small scale, and to explore the effects the project had on the artist’s traditional body of work. It also was to reflect the progression of skill from day one to day 365. All 365 pieces of work are displayed at once, a year’s worth of challenge, dedication, discipline, and creativity.

“My hope is that viewers will appreciate the magnitude of the undertaking, share in my joy of clay, and be inspired to challenge themselves in whatever creative path their lives take them,” Brame said.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 462-5222.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter