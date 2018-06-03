One step at a time

ALTON | Participants will join together Friday, June 15, at the annual Relay For Life of Riverbend at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle.

The event starts at 5 p.m. with food trucks, live music, a bounce house, inflatable obstacle course and other family-friendly activities. The opening ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the cancer survivors lap.

The United We Run For a Cure 5K will begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Lifesavers Lap to honor doctors, nurses, EMTs, firefighters, police, first responders — medical care providers who work with cancer and patients.

An annual hallmark tradition, the luminaria ceremony, designed to honor those fighting the battle and those lost to cancer, will take place at 9:15 p.m.

The entire evening is open to the public, and there is no cost for attending.

“This year we are at an all-new location, the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, which is exciting,” said David Watts, who has served for as the event lead for 12 years.

“We have changed the event’s focus to be more of a family-oriented type festival. Anyone, from toddlers to seniors, will find something to enjoy at this year’s Relay. Our goal is to raise $105,000 for the American Cancer Society, who will use it to continue its research and work toward a cure.

“Also, for the first time this year as well, we are introducing a 5K along the levee,” Watts added.

“The whole Relay event has a patriotic theme this year, with Flag Day the day before and Fourth of July soon following. Our new 5K is along the theme as well, as United We Run For a Cure.” An exclusive 5K t-shirt is included in with its $30 registration fee. Anyone who wants to participate in the 5K can register ahead at the Relay website, or they can register on site.

Funds raised from Relay For Life events help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in many ways, each critical to achieving a world without cancer — from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness.

Founded in 1985 by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Wash., the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer. In addition to the support of the community, Relay For Life of Riverbend is supported by many local businesses and organizations. This year’s sponsors include OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Argosy Casino Alton, Alton Memorial Hospital, Scott Credit Union, TheBANK of Edwardsville, CNB Bank & Trust N.A., Marcone Appliance Parts, Marathon Pipe Line LLC, Los Tres Amigos, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Lakeside Roofing, Olin Corporation Charitable Trust, GRP Mechanical Co. Inc., Alton Sports Tap, Simmons Employee Foundation, Godfrey COUNTRY Financial, and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

Participants of all ages, individual or team, and donations are still being sought for the Relay For Life of Riverbend. Visit the website for more information, or contact Watts via email at dmwatts1980@att.net, Senior Community Development Manager Sheena Whitehead at sheena.whitehead@cancer.org, or call Whitehead at (618) 288-7112.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter