Online silent auction raising funds for Alton park project

The Gordon Moore Park Family Fun Day Committee announces the online silent auction has begun.
Proceeds will go to the restoration efforts at Gordon Moore Park. This auction includes:
- Two tickets to the Fox Theater
- Gentelin’s On Broadway gift certificate
- St. Louis Blues hockey package
- Girls Night Out at Tony’s Restaurant & 3rd Street Café
- One quarter side of beef
- Free trash pickup
- Dinner at Gentelin’s On Broadway
- Lake of the Ozarks early Valentine’s Day getaway
- Otter Creek Hunting Club upland hunt
- One dessert every month
- One night at the Alton Cracker Factory penthouse with food from Mac’s Time Out
- VIP rooftop party for 40 people at Simmons Hanly Conroy
- Secret hideaway print by Derk Hansen
- Michael Kors purse with day spa gift certificate
- Small autumn holiday wreath
- Big autumn holiday wreath
- Blues tickets and wine basket
- Yeti cooler and $100 wine voucher
- With more to possibly come…
For information, visit goo.gl/cBaobo or go to gordonmooreparkrestoration.com.