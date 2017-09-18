Online silent auction raising funds for Alton park project

The Gordon Moore Park Family Fun Day Committee announces the online silent auction has begun.

Proceeds will go to the restoration efforts at Gordon Moore Park. This auction includes:

Two tickets to the Fox Theater

Gentelin’s On Broadway gift certificate

St. Louis Blues hockey package

Girls Night Out at Tony’s Restaurant & 3rd Street Café

One quarter side of beef

Free trash pickup

Dinner at Gentelin’s On Broadway

Lake of the Ozarks early Valentine’s Day getaway

Otter Creek Hunting Club upland hunt

One dessert every month

One night at the Alton Cracker Factory penthouse with food from Mac’s Time Out

VIP rooftop party for 40 people at Simmons Hanly Conroy

Secret hideaway print by Derk Hansen

Michael Kors purse with day spa gift certificate

Small autumn holiday wreath

Big autumn holiday wreath

Blues tickets and wine basket

Yeti cooler and $100 wine voucher

With more to possibly come…

For information, visit goo.gl/cBaobo or go to gordonmooreparkrestoration.com.

