Open house pays tribute to STEM center’s namesake

Mannie Jackson greets guests at the open house for the Alma Irene Aitch STEM Center on Wednesday in Edwardsville.

EDWARDSVILLE —The Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation held an open house for the Alma Irene Aitch STEM Center on Wednesday in Edwardsville.

The center, named in memory of education and social rights champion Alma Irene Aitch, will be home to programming that connects the human and technical dimensions of the humanities with the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

A special program honored Alma Irene Aitch and the new STEM hub for Madison County. Foundation President Mannie Jackson gave his comments on the new center and the importance of STEM education for youths. Mayor Hal Patton spoke, as well as Dr. Dale Chapman, president of Lewis and Clark Community College; and Dr. Randy Pembrook, chancellor of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Partners of the STEM Meets Humanities program also gave their comments, including Dr. Andrew Reinking, assistant regional superintendent of Madison County Schools; and Dr. Sharon Locke, director of the SIUE STEM Center.

“In the early part of the 20th century, educators and regional thought leaders — particularly if they were women of color — were often overlooked in terms of their critical contribution to teaching the skills essential for a pluralistic democracy,” Mannie Jackson said. “Alma Irene Aitch is certainly one of those people, and it is fitting that the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation STEM Center bears her name as one of our region’s pioneers in education.”

Alma Irene Aitch’s nephew, former University of Florida Associate Dean Dr. Harry Shaw, was also present to share his fond memories.

“Aunt Aitch was the long-term educator in our family,” Shaw said. “She instilled within us the need to expand our world views and our places in the world. She stressed daily that in order to achieve success, we must have an education. She demonstrated through her life achievements and commitment to service that one person can make a difference.”

The STEM hub for Madison County youths will utilize programs including urban gardening, math games league, digital humanities, and robotics, among others. Hands-on activities and curriculum at the Alma Irene Aitch STEM Center will be used for finding critical solutions to fundamental social and human problems using the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities’ core principles — respect, dignity, understanding, and forgiveness. The new center is at the former Kraft Building at 1310 N. Main St., adjacent to the center.

For more information, visit mjchf.org and lc.edu/MJCH.

