Operation C.A.R.E. set for Dec. 15-17

Illinois State Police will conduct a statewide enforcement initiative in support of Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) Dec. 15-17 during the Holiday Lifesavers Weekend.

State troopers will be stopping and arresting drunk drivers on Illinois roads. Enforcement efforts will include roadside safety checks, saturation patrols, and aggressive driving reduction efforts. Troopers will specifically look for Fatal Four violations; speeding, driving under the influence, distracted driving, and seat belts.

Reduce your speed – Speed is the No. 1 contributory factor in crashes.

Drive sober – DUI fines and legal fees are costly. The average DUI costs $25,000 in fines and legal fees.

Drop It and Drive – Keep your eyes on the road. You are 23 times more likely to get in a crash when texting and driving.

Buckle up – Seat belts save lives.

Give them distance – Scott’s Law, also known as the move-over law, states that when approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, other drivers shall yield the right of way by making a lane change and reducing speed and proceeding with caution. Effective Jan. 1, 2017, Scott’s Law was expanded to require motorists to move over for all stationery vehicles.

“Safe driving habits are essential to reducing fatalities in Illinois,” Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz said. “The ISP continues to work to remove unsafe drivers from our roadways. We ask that you do your part to assist us in reducing fatal crashes.”

