Illinois State Police announce Operation Sauter

Illinois State Police will conduct a special enforcement detail dedicated in honor of fallen Trooper James Sauter, who was killed in the line of duty on March 28, 2013, when his squad was struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer on I-294 southbound at Willow Road in the Chicago area.

The announcement marks the fifth consecutive year of this detail held in honor of his memory, a legacy of courage, honor, and duty.

The 24-hour statewide detail will commence at midnight tonight (March 28). The detail will focus on making Illinois roads safer through motor carrier safety checks and commercial motor vehicle enforcement.

Troopers will ensure commercial motor vehicle drivers are properly licensed, their equipment is safe, and their logbooks are completed. CMV long-haul drivers are restricted to 70 hours of driving per week and are required by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to maintain a logbook documenting the number of hours they have driven each day.

“With each motor carrier inspection completed, we are not only identifying safety violations and removing unsafe equipment and drivers from the roadways; we are making ourselves visible, which ultimately changes unsafe driving behaviors,” ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz said.

On Sept. 8, 2015, the Willow Road Overpass was dedicated as the Trooper James Sauter Memorial Overpass in Sauter’s memory.

Scott’s Law, also known as the move over law, states that when approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, other drivers shall yield the right of way by making a lane change, reducing speed and proceeding with due caution. Effective Jan. 1, 2017, Scott’s Law was expanded to require motorists to move over for all stationery vehicles.

