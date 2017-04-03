Optimist Club names March’s Students of the Month

Adrian Elliott of Alton Middle School and Kylie Steinkuehler of Lewis and Clark Elementary are the Alton Area Optimist Club’s Students of the Month for March.

The club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Adrian, the son of Stephanie Logan, Willie Elliott and Kathy Elliott of Alton, is a seventh-grade student at Alton Middle School in the Piasa House. He demonstrates abundant work ethic, school spirit and is an excellent role model for his peers. Adrian has been a leader on the Grey basketball team for the past two years. He is not only an excellent basketball player, he is also a fantastic teammate. His coach reports Adrian came to practice each day ready to work to improve himself and his teammates. Adrian’s teachers describe him as a student who is always willing to give whatever it takes to reach his goals.

Kylie, the daughter of Christopher and Whitney Steinkuehler of Godfrey, is a first-grade student in Ms. Porter’s class at Lewis and Clark Elementary School. Kylie is characterized by her teacher as self-motivated, cooperative, polite and hard-working. She is known to go above and beyond to help adults and her peers. Kylie enjoys every aspect of school, but her favorite subject is reading. Outside of school she likes playing soccer, volleyball and enjoys camping with her family.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years in the Riverbend. The club sponsors youth sports teams, supports Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The club is also a yearly sponsor of the First Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of college or trade school scholarships to high school students each year.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter