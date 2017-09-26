Optimist Club names Students of the Month

Anya Robinson of Alton Middle School and Lilly Harmon of North Elementary were named Students of the Month for September by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Anya, daughter of Wendi and Roosevelt Robinson of Alton, is an eighth-grade student at Alton Middle School. She has been described by her teachers as having a positive attitude toward school and as an outstanding student. She is very active at school and at home. She is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, a cheerleader for AMS and she assists with the Redbird Word newspaper. Outside of school she plays the piano, takes dance classes, and helps her grandmother with her housekeeping and yard work. Lilly Harmon, daughter of Stacey Harmon of Alton, is a fifth-grade student in Amy Green’s class at North Elementary School. At school, Lilly participates in chorus and is a Running Redbird. Her teachers describe her as hard-working and caring. This year, Lilly started a Shoes for Kids project with the goal of providing her peers with new shoes. Lilly has already raised $225, which she has used to purchase gift cards to Payless Shoes. Through this project, Lilly has proven that everyone has the ability to make a difference.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years in the Riverbend. The club sponsors youth sports teams, supports Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the elementary and middle school Students of the Month. The club is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to high school students each year.

