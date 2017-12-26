Optimist Club selects December’s Students of the Month

The Alton Area Optimist Club has named Anna Landuyt of Alton Middle School and Allison Kilmer of Lovejoy Elementary the Students of the Month for December.

The club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Anna, daughter of Kevin and Staci Landuyt of Godfrey, is a seventh-grade high honor roll student at Alton Middle School. Her teachers describe her as a student who always strives for excellence and who goes out of her way to make others happy. Anna plays volleyball for AMS and was a part of the drama production “Godspell.” When she is not participating in school activities, Anna loves creating art, baking and volunteering in the community. She has helped collect food for the Crisis Food Center and worked with AMS Student Council to provide food for families during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Allison Kilmer, daughter of Crystal Meier of Alton, is a second-grade student in Beth Dunlap’s class at Lovejoy Elementary School. Allison is characterized by her teacher as extremely positive and hard-working. She is also known to share all she has with others. Over the past year, she has become an avid baker and has established Cupcakes for Cops. To thank local police officers for their services, Allison delivers cupcakes to them each holiday.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years in the Riverbend. The club sponsors youth sports teams, supports Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights and Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The club is also a yearly sponsor of the First Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to high school students each year.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter