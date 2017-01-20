Optimist Club selects January’s Students of the Month

The Alton Area Optimist Club has named Shannon Malone of Alton Middle School and Haylea Greenberg of Eunice Smith Elementary the Students of the Month for January.

The club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Shannon, daughter of Robert and Alexandria Malone of Alton, is a sixth-grade student at Alton Middle School in the Illinois House. Shannon demonstrates an abundant work ethic, school spirit, compassion toward staff and empathy for her peers. She is an honor roll student and an integral part of many clubs and organizations at school. As a member of the school’s Ambassador’s Program, she helped raise money for the Shop with a Cop program, which provides Christmas support for district families. When Shannon is not at school, she is involved in Talent Search, drama and Girls Exploring Math and Science.

Haylea Greenberg, daughter of Nick and Autumn Greenberg of Alton, is a first-grade student in Christine Jones’ class at Eunice Smith Elementary School. Haylea is characterized by her teacher as self-motivated, cooperative, creative and hard-working. She is also known to be friendly to everyone she meets and enthusiastic about the accomplishments of others. Haylea enjoys every aspect of school, but her favorite subject is reading. Outside of school she likes playing with dolls, creating crafts with paper and playing games with her family.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years in the Riverbend. The club sponsors youth sports teams, supports Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The club is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

