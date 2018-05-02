Optimists honor two Alton students

Ana Montoya of Alton Middle School and Max Holland of Mark Twain are the Alton Area Optimist Club’s Students of the Month for April.

The club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Ana, daughter of Julie Montoya of Godfrey, is an eighth-grade high honor roll student at Alton Middle School. Her band teacher describes her as an extremely hard-working student and a pleasure to teach. Ana is a member of the AMS student council and is part of the Science Olympiad Team. When she is not participating in school activities, she enjoys volunteering to help younger students with activities, as part of the Pioneer Club at her church.

Max Holland, son of Angie Budde of Alton, is a seventh-grade student in Keegan Bennett’s class at Mark Twain School. He is a high honor roll student and enjoys being involved in school activities. He participated in the school play in April, and he also serves as a peer mentor. His teacher describes Max as a hard-working student and a good friend to his classmates.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has existed for more than 60 years. The club sponsors youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights and the Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The club is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of college or trade school scholarships to high school students each year.

