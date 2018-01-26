Optimists name two Students of the Month

The Alton Area Optimist Club named Parker Mayhew of Alton Middle School and Justin Newsome Jr. of Eunice Smith Elementary its Students of the Month for January.

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Parker, son of Justin and Heather Mayhew of Alton, is a sixth-grade student at Alton Middle School. His teachers describe him as a class leader and an excellent athlete. He plays indoor and outdoor soccer, flag football, runs cross-country and is a member of the AMS band. When he is not participating in school activities, he enjoys playing tennis and reading books. Parker is also dedicated to community service. He assisted with a toy drive and helped provide Thanksgiving meals to those less fortunate.

Justin Newsome Jr., son of Justin Sr. and Kenya Newsome of Alton, is a second-grade student at Eunice Smith Elementary School. Justin is described by his teacher as a sweet young man who brings out the best in others. Justin is also passionate about learning and always does his best. When he is not at school, he enjoys playing with his friends, playing games with family, and visiting with his extended family. Justin aspires to join the Army so he can help others.

