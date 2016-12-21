Optimists select Students of the Month for December

ALTON — The Alton Area Optimist Club has named Jonathan “Jack” Das of Alton Middle School and Landon Stratton of Gilson Brown Elementary the Students of the Month for December.

The club gives a $25 gift card to the student and a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Jonathan, the son of Adrian and Kelley Das of Godfrey, is a seventh-grade student at Alton Middle School in the Mississippi House. He is a very dedicated student in all subjects and he always strives for excellence in his work. He is always willing to help students who struggle with learning and takes time from his schedule to explain to others what needs to be done. When he is not in school, he loves to play sports, especially baseball, he loves to read and enjoys spending time with his family. He also volunteers with the youth group at Westminster Presbyterian Church. His long-term plans include attending college after high school.

Landon, the son of Christopher and Richel Stratton of Alton, is a first-grade student in Scott Brady’s class at Gilson Brown Elementary School. Landon is characterized by his teacher as curious, considerate and hard-working. He is also known to share all he has with others and helps anyone in need. His favorite subject is math because he enjoys challenging himself to solve difficult addition and subtraction problems. Outside of school Landon likes to play games and go fishing. When he grows up, he would like to attend college and possibly become a military jet pilot.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years in the Riverbend. The club sponsors youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The club is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to high school students each year.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter