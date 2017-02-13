Organization continues accreditation for SIUE School of Business

EDWARDSVILLE — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business accounting and business programs have received continued accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

The organization’s accreditation is the hallmark of excellence in business education and has been earned by less than 5 percent of the world’s business schools. SIUE is among 185 institutions worldwide holding both the business and additional specialized AACSB accreditation for its accounting program.

“We are extremely pleased that the AACSB has extended our accreditation in both business and accounting for the maximum five-year period,” said Tim Schoenecker, interim dean of the School of Business. “This decision affirms our commitment to provide the highest quality business education possible. We are also grateful for the excellent advice that our peer review team provided during their visit. Enacting their recommendations will aid us in continuously improving our academic programs.

“In discussing the School of Business with the AACSB visiting team members, it was clear they shared our opinion that SIUE Business graduates are prepared for the real world after graduating,” SIUE Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook said. “This is the result of the excellent faculty, curriculum and capstone experiences afforded to our students. The success of our alumni and the positive comments from employers, who consistently seek our graduates for positions, indicate the high esteem in which our school is held.”

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal review, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor and peer review. During this multi-year continuous improvement review process, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB’s accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

To achieve accounting accreditation, an institution must first earn AACSB Business accreditation. Then, in addition to developing and implementing a mission-driven plan to satisfy the business accreditation quality standards, accounting accreditation requires the satisfaction of an additional set of standards specific to the discipline and profession of accounting.

“AACSB commends each institution for their exemplary work in holding the highest honor in business school accreditation,” said Robert D. Reid, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB International. “During this peer-review process schools must demonstrate alignment with AACSB’s global accreditation standards, as well as how they encourage engagement, innovation and impact across the communities they serve.”

