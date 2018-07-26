Organizations award $225,000 for youth workforce programming and transportation

Through a partnership with United Way of Greater St. Louis, Wells Fargo Advisors has invested $200,000 in youth workforce development grants and an additional $25,000 to help young people in the St. Louis region get to and from their jobs.

“I’m excited that our work with United Way will help the youth of the St. Louis region get the skills they need to prosper,” said David Kowach, president and head of Wells Fargo Advisors. “The region’s economy is only as strong as its workforce, and these grants will be a bridge between employers who are hiring and youth who need work. I am extremely proud that Wells Fargo Advisors and United Way are focusing on this important work.”

The partnership awarded the funding to three local nonprofits, STL Youth Jobs, Better Family Life, and Covenant House, to provide skills training, financial education and work experiences for youths. The investment will allow the organizations to place 110 additional youths, primarily ages 16-19, in summer and fall job opportunities.

There is significant need for more youth employment opportunities. According to the Brookings Institution, the national employment rate for teens fell from 43 percent in 2000 to 26 percent in 2014, and for young adults ages 20 to 24, it fell from 70 to 62 percent. Additionally, according to a 2015 U.S. Census Bureau report, unemployment rates for men and women ages 22-24 in the St. Louis region were 9.1 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively.

“Supporting our young people through job training and paid work opportunities is invaluable to their futures and a great way to help them gain responsibility, establish financial security and expose them to a variety of career paths,” said Orv Kimbrough, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “We would like to thank Wells Fargo Advisors for their continued commitment to creating opportunities and tools for young people in the St. Louis region so that they can reach their full potential.”

In addition, Wells Fargo Advisors gave $25,000 to the St. Louis Regional Youth Employment Council for Gateway Go Cards through Bi-State Development and Metro Transit to provide free transportation for two months so 435 young people can have reliable transportation to their summer jobs.

In 2017, Wells Fargo Advisors invested $500,000 into summer youth workforce development programs, and earlier this year, the company announced a four-year total investment of more than $117,000 in scholarships and matched savings grants to local students through the Focus on College! program facilitated by United Way.

