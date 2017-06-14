Organizations seek to boost girls’ interest in science, math, and technology

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Center for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Research, Education and Outreach, the Madison County Housing Authority, and the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation have partnered to educate and inspire young females through STEM-related lessons.

“Take a piece of foil, put it in the baking soda, and then we’re going to keep this the same test each time,” STEM center resource center manager Colin Wilson told a room of approximately 20 girls in Madison, who were eager to learn more about hand pollinators.

Wilson traveled throughout February, March and April to Madison and two other housing authority locations, in Venice and Alton, to teach STEM lessons to nearly 50 young girls. The lessons highlighted such topics as water pollution, filtering contaminated water, reusing greywater, agricultural engineering and hand pollinators.

“We’re testing different materials like pipe cleaners, marbles and pom-poms to see how much pollen they pick up and drop,” 13-year-old Malia King said. “I like to do these fun experiments.”

The goal of the partnership is to prepare young females for a bright future. The STEM center’s high-impact community engagement practice complements the goals of the housing authority’s after-school programming.

“Current statistics show that 89 percent of Madison County Housing Authority family apartments have female head of households,” housing authority Executive Director Andy Hightower said. “In an effort to decrease this percentage, we have developed programs that target young females. We feel that if the MCHA can provide young females with the tools and skills necessary to become successful women, it will have a positive impact on the community as a whole.

“These young women will be better prepared to obtain a good-paying job and purchase homes, thereby decreasing the number of females needing low-income housing in the future.”

“The STEM center wants to reach as much of the region as we can,” Wilson said. “Working with organizations like the MCHA, that already have a program in place, allows us to use our resources efficiently and effectively. This type of after-school experience is exactly what research has shown to increase student engagement, and as a result, lifelong interest in STEM topics.”

“The MJCHF is proud to partner with the MCHA and the SIUE STEM Center, as SIUE has developed a proven reputation for its outreach programming in underrepresented and low-income areas,” foundation Executive Director Dr. Ed Hightower said. “The MJCHF believes it has a moral obligation to foster positive interaction of youth through STEM and other educational opportunities. The foundation’s focus is inclusiveness of youth of different cultures, races and ethnicities. Many of the youth served by the MJCHF reside in public low-income housing developments and live at or below the poverty level, with limited access to healthy STEM opportunities.”

Student feedback underscores the excitement for learning that is being generated by the STEM center’s engaging and interactive programming.

“I might grow up and need to know this,” 11-year-old Kalyn Belford said. “I like science and the experiments we do. I aspire to be a fashion designer. So, I’ll need to know math, and how to do measurements and adjustments.”

“The students that participate in our program are grateful that we are providing such an opportunity that allows them to learn while having fun and thinking out of the box,” housing authority program director Marie Nelson said. “They often express that information learned through this program will help them make wise choices later in life when they are seeking their career.”

For more information, visit siue.edu/stem/about.shtml or contact STEM Center Director Sharon Locke at (618) 650-3065 or stemcenter@siue.edu.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter